If there were any doubts about Gila Ridge’s playmakers, they should be put to rest after a 41-6 win over a vastly improved Yuma High squad Friday night.
CJ Wiggins was more efficient in week 2, rather than his explosive numbers from the opening week, but he still put together an eye-pleasing evening with 277 yards passing with four total touchdowns, two through the air and two on the ground.
“CJ is doing a great job passing the ball,” says Hawks Head Coach John Ellegood. “He’s not making any mistakes and that’s huge.”
The defense was equally impressive forcing four more turnovers after a handful in the opening week. Senior Jacob Acedo picked off Yuma quarterback Jaynoah Medel twice, including an acrobatic one-handed interception that should grace highlights throughout the week.
Acedo was covering Yuma tight end Ilan Rendon when Medel’s pass appeared to be well-above the target. Acedo leaped with his right hand to spear the nose of the football, stumbled to maintain his balance before returning the interception over 70 yards for a touchdown. The return was wiped away due to a block in the back, but the interception stood.
“You know in Madden where the camera switches from offense to defense?” Acedo chuckled after the game. “Time slowed down. I felt like I made time slow down. I caught it and ran and it felt like a good play.”
Gila Ridge played from an advantageous position throughout the game as it took just three plays for Wiggins to find Jaheim Wilson-Jones for a 44-yard score.
Then the Gila Ridge defense was especially stout despite some impressive Yuma drives. After the Criminals put together a 14-play drive that ended in a missed field goal, the Hawks closed the half by holding Yuma to 6 plays for a loss of two yards.
Yuma strung together a ten-play drive into Gila Ridge territory that was thwarted by Acedo’s acrobatic pic.
“It feels good,” Ellegood said. “We’re clicking on all cylinders. They adjusted and we readjusted and we were able to control the ball.”
Wiggins efficiency was on display with 20 more completions without an interception as Gila Ridge again won the turnover battle 4-0.
Yuma still fought back, including the opening drive of the second half. A five play, 56-yard march that ended with Medel finding senior Jacob Herrera behind the defense for a 28-yard strike.
The Hawks put the game out of reach in the third quarter for the second straight week as they finished three consecutive drives in the end zone including Dazanni Santamaria’s 7-yard run to finish the scoring.
The victory sets up a match-up of the unbeatens with Cibola against Gila Ridge next week at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium.