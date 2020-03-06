Gila Ridge star linebacker D’Angelo Jackson officially became a member of the Northern Arizona University football program after signing his letter of intent on Friday afternoon inside the Gila Ridge gymnasium.
With family, friends and coaches watching on hand, the 2019-2020 Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Football Defensive Player of the Year smiled from ear to ear as pin finally touched paper.
“I don’t know how to explain (my emotions) right now,” Jackson said. “It’s the next big chapter in my life, so that emotion is kind of hard to describe right now.”
The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder wreaked havoc on the gridiron in the fall and credits the cultural aspect of NAU that ultimately propelled his decision to be a Lumberjack.
“I just felt like it was the best fit for me,” Jackson said. “I like the culture over there. I love the football culture with the team and that’s kinda the biggest thing I look for is the football culture. You can’t just choose because of the football aspect, you have to look at the culture as well.”
Jackson’s relationship with the NAU coaching staff also helped in his decision making progress. NAU’s Director of Player Personnel/Recruiting, Brennan Ball, and defensive coordinator, Jerry Partridge, have been in constant communication with the Gila Ridge prospect.
As a senior, Jackson tallied 118 total tackles (76 solo) while registering three sacks, two interceptions and one forced fumble. He also recorded 12 catches for 157 yards on offense. Jackson’s versatility gives NAU options of where they can line him up.
“They envision me at linebacker right now or maybe even tight end, I still need to get bigger,” Jackson said. “But right now, I’ll be at the linebacker position.”