In the Moose Lodge Scramble on July 11 Jim Golden, Rick Parks, Peggy Quinn and Richard Fox won with a 36. On the 18th Bob Phillips, Jim Golden and Bob Lauer tied Ruthie Dunn, Diana Bird, Kenny Hanneman and Richard Fox tied for the win with matching 35s. On the 25th 3 teams tied at 36: Bob Ewers, Jim Fitch, Donna Fox with Bob Lauer, Bob Phillips, Dave Lindsey, Ken Rose with Mike Pierson and Ruthie Dunn, Diana Guthrie, Jim Golden with Wayne Wilson.
In the Monday Quota Group at Mesa del Sol on July 10th Rick Hibbard won with 5.58 points. Jerry Olson had 2.66 and Jack Parker 2.31. On the 17th Hank Browning won with 7.97 points. Jack Parker had 5.62 and Ann Weber 1.68. On the 24th Don Reaksecker won with 4.95 points. Cliff Weber had 4.83 and Rick Hibbard 3.14.
In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol on July 12th Dale Balmer took first, Tom McFarland second and Steve Parrish third. On the 19th Hank Browning took first, Don Reaksecker second and Jerry Olson third. On the 26th Jeff Furrenes took first, Marlyn Cotter second and Tom McFarland third. Dale Balmer seems to be the popular pick in July.
In the Open Group at Mesa del Sol on July 7 in a Cha, Cha, Cha Don Martin, Carl Johnson, Bob Lauer and Mike Celentano won at 14 under par. Mike Brick, Mike Bedoya, Marilyn Cotter and Dale Balmer were second. On the 14th in Individual play flight gross winners were Dale Balmer, Mike Celentano and Marilyn Cotter. Flight net winners were Steve Parrish, Carl Johnson and Ann Weber. On the 21th in a 2 of 3 Best Ball Cliff Weber, Hank Browning and Dale Balmer won at 10 under par. Tom McFarland, Carl Johnson and Bill Dowding were second. On the 28th in a team total format Ann Weber, Carl Johnson and Harry McKemy won with at even par. Jack Parker, Bill Dowding and Bob Lauer were second.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s Twilight League 2-Man Best Ball Mike Schug and Lars Brandt won gross with a 37. Terry Polzin and Dillon Boggey won net with a 28. Mike Havens and Denney McKay were second net.
• Saturday, August 5th: 2-Man Deli ant Yuma Golf & Country Club. Contact golf shop at 928.726.4210.
• Saturday, August 26 th : Gila Ridge Golf Team Boosters Shamble at Mesa del Sol. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
• Saturday, September 9th: Hooters Charity Scramble for Breast Cancer Awareness and the V Foundation at Mesa del Sol. Contact David at hootersyuma@restam.com.
• Saturday, September 30th: Yuma Foothills Rotary 8 th Annual Scramble at Mesa del Sol. Contact dietmarus@yahoo.com.
