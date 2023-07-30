In the Moose Lodge Scramble on July 11 Jim Golden, Rick Parks, Peggy Quinn and Richard Fox won with a 36. On the 18th Bob Phillips, Jim Golden and Bob Lauer tied Ruthie Dunn, Diana Bird, Kenny Hanneman and Richard Fox tied for the win with matching 35s. On the 25th 3 teams tied at 36: Bob Ewers, Jim Fitch, Donna Fox with Bob Lauer, Bob Phillips, Dave Lindsey, Ken Rose with Mike Pierson and Ruthie Dunn, Diana Guthrie, Jim Golden with Wayne Wilson.

In the Monday Quota Group at Mesa del Sol on July 10th Rick Hibbard won with 5.58 points. Jerry Olson had 2.66 and Jack Parker 2.31. On the 17th Hank Browning won with 7.97 points. Jack Parker had 5.62 and Ann Weber 1.68. On the 24th Don Reaksecker won with 4.95 points. Cliff Weber had 4.83 and Rick Hibbard 3.14.

