At Las Barrancas in the Silver League, Mark Stoner shot an 8 under par 64 to win low gross. Other gross winners were Harry McKemy and Royd Fettig. Paul McLaughlin, Jerry Roberts and John Newberry won net. Larry Nicholson, Greg Beatie, Frankie Allen and Danny Clyde were the team winners. In the Copper League Rollie Harris, John Cullen and Art McLaughlin were the gross winners. Mike Costello, Al Smith and Gary Hill won net.
In the Foothills Men’s League, Rollie Harris and David Richelderfer were the gross winners. Dennis Reddick and Jim Hartley won net. Mike Costello, Mark Hammons, Roger Sprague and Don Woodward were the team winners.
In the Mesa del Sol Monday Quota League, Rod Donner won the first flight with Brad Rohloff second and Jack Parker third. Garry Sletten won the second flight with Bob Rehn second and Marilyn Cotter third.
In the Moose Lodge scramble, Steve Martin, Ron Sodlink, Loretta Holland and Bud Hammond won with a 65. David Givens, Chuck Holland, Jacque Cobertt and Rick Parks were second at 68. Bob Lauer, Dana Brown, Wojo and Janice Pacheco were third at 70.
In Pinky’s Picks at Mesa del Sol, Al Presidio finished first, Bill Griffith was second with Jack Parker third and Sandy Lee fourth.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s Twilight League best ball, Tom McIntire and Steve Martin won gross with a 31. John Holbrook and JR Henderson won net with a 28. Robert Vaughan and Ernie Jimenez tied Gary Golembiski and a blind draw for second at 29. John Holbrook slightly expanded his lead in the spring point race, handicap is under review. This week’s event is a 2-man best ball.
In the Mesa del Sol Mixed Friday League 3 of 4 ball event, Bob Lauer, Larry Colao, Don Kruse and Bob Rehn won gross with an 11 under par 205. Ray Butler, Tom McIntire, Bill Dowding and Gina White tied for second at 209 with George Christopher, Randy Stickles, Rod Donner and Sam Samples.
In the Mesa del Sol Mixed Twilight League designated driver scramble, Danny Seul and Ben Fasavalu won low gross with a 32. Bob VanMatre and John Valleau won low net with a 29. Marc Myers and Alex Mowry tied Gary Golembiski for second at 30. Five teams tied for fourth at 31. Next Friday’s event is a designated driver scramble.
Hole-in-Ones
Maggie Lee made an ace on the 16th hole at Las Barrancas. Wayne Fisher made an ace on the 2nd hole at Foothills Executive. Congratulations Maggie and Wayne.
Upcoming Events
Desert Hills will allow play with golf carts beginning Monday, May 18th. Carts will be restricted to single riders unless players live in the same household.
The next Desert Hills Men’s Association 2-man best ball is scheduled for May 30. Contact: bclark911@yahoo.com.
The Humane Society of Yuma Fore Paws Scramble will be held June 6. The field may be split between Desert Hills and Mesa del Sol. Contact ktatar@hsoyuma.com
Crazy Earl’s Golf Bar Games will be held at Mesa del Sol and Crazy Earl’s June 20.
The Yuma Men’s City Championship hosted by Desert Hills has been postponed from its regular date on Memorial Day Weekend to Labor Day Weekend, September 5 thru 7.
Please send your golf results and event information to paul@stratisgolf.com.