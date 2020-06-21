At Las Barrancas in the Silver League, Brian Healy, Rollie Harris and David Richelderfer won gross. Lyle Wheeler, Conrad Eisenach and Ken Kingston were the net winners. Fred Okerholm, Al Smith, Larry Garrett and Ron Gapp were the team winners. In the Copper League David Richelderfer, Rollie Harris and Mark Hammons were the gross winners. Larry Nicholson, Jack Joseph and Al Smith won net.
In the Foothills Men’s League, Michael Costello and Greg Beatie were the gross winners. Lyle Wheeler and Buddy Hartley won net. Paul McLaughlin, Norm Rockwell, David Richelderfer and Rollie Harris were the team winners.
In the Mesa del Sol Monday Quota League, Bob Rehn won first with 6.54 points. Garry Sletten was second at 6.09. Steve Parrish was third and Jerry Timm fourth.
In the Moose Lodge scramble, the team of Ken Rose, Chuck Holland, Joyce Hardin and Rick Parks won with a 35. The team of Ron Hardin, Bob Ewers, Diana Bird and Shirley Patterson were second with a 36.
In Pinky’s Picks at Mesa del Sol, Nancy Givens and David Givens tied for first (poor decision David). Garry Sletten finished third with Hank Browning fourth.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s Twilight League big cup, little cup combined total Aaron Miller and John Holbrook won gross with a 68. Jonathan Kennedy and Gary Golembiski won low net with a 67. Mike Daily and Denney McKay were second at 68. Patrick Farrell and Greg Cullison were third at 70. John Holbrook held his lead in the spring point race with McKay, Daily, Golembiski, Kennedy Fred Blohm and Ernie Jimenez battling for position behind him. This week’s event is BIG CUP, little cup, combined total.
In the Mesa del Sol Mixed Friday League aggregate pro points format. Steve Parrish, Bill Slade and Tim Segrest won with 111 points. Lola Stone and Bob Rehn tied for second with 109 points with Mary Kruse, Rod Donner and Roger Brown.
In the Mesa del Sol Mixed Friday Twilight League big cup, little cup, best ball Tami Harmon and Andy Gross won a scorecard playoff for low gross with a 33. Patrick Farrell and Andy Rico won net with a 27. Sandra and Mike Havens were second at 28. Ernie Jimenez and Chris Beltran were third at 29. Next Friday’s event is a BIG CUP, little cup best ball.
Hole in Ones
Dennis Wagner made an ace on the second hole at the Foothills Executive Course. Congratulations Dennis.
