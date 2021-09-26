In the Moose Lodge scramble Rick Parks, Shirley Patterson, Ron Sodlink and Randy Stickles took first with a 35. John Scott, Sonny Strickland, Randy Light and Ron Hardin were second at 37.
In the Monday Quota League at Mesa del Sol Steve Parrish won with 7.03 points. Marilyn Cotter was second at 4.12 and Wayne Winslow was third at 1.46 points. In Al’s Picks Taco Ybarra took first with Hank Browning second. Wayne Winslow and Steve Parrish tied for third.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s Twilight League Designated Driver Scramble Jim Allen and Bob Ricker won low net with a 31. Brandon Cushman and Ernie Jimenez were second at 32. Marty Tovaas and Paul White took first gross with 32. With one week to go Allen and Ricker are tied with Zach Boehler, John Boehler and Denney McKay just 4 points behind.
In the Mesa del Sol Friday Open League foursome play Garry Sletten, Mike Brick and Dave Givens took first with a 17 under par 54. Marie Barchus, Roger Brown, Dale Balmer and Hank Browning were second at 57.
In the Mesa del Sol Friday Twilight Designated Driver Scramble Katy Vosler and Ernie Jimenez won low net with a 31. Marc Myers and Matt Whittaker were second at 32. Marty Tovaas and Kris Sockwell won low gross with a 32.
Upcoming Events:
Saturday, October 2: Desert Hills Men’s Golf Association at Mesa del Sol. Contact miguelzendejas24@gmail.com.
Saturday, October 21 thru 24: 68th Annual Yuma Best Ball at Yuma Golf & Country Club. Contact Josh in the golf shop.
Saturday, October 23: 1st Annual Las Barrancas Overseed Open 4-Person Scramble. Contact Gator and vfwmc.az.gator@gmail.com.
Saturday, October 23: Mesa del Sol Short Course 2-Person Best Ball. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
Saturday, October 30: 48th Annual Elks Invitational at Yuma Golf & Country Club. Details to follow.
To have your event listed in this column send your information to paul@stratisgolf.com.