In the Desert Hills Men’s Association 2 man scramble Leo Gomez and Gabe Plaza won gross with a 59. Danny Seul and Fernie Campa were second at 66 with Nick Johnson and Joe Kapugia third at 68. Rick Faris and Ryan McNeece won net with a 58 in a scorecard playoff. Gonzo Zaragoza and Frank Ybarra were second, also at 58. Bob Beverly and Ernie Cabato were third at 59.
In the Foothills Par 3 Men’s League David Richelderfer, Greg Beatie and Rob Grause won gross. Ken Howard, Jim Shielos and Roger Sprague were the net winners. Guy Follett, Darryl Foreman, Dee Larson and Doug Zimmerman were on the winning team. In the Women’s League Deb Passino, Elaine Corbet and Sherry Sack won gross. Carol Franzen, Nancy Johannson and Renee McCarrel were the net winners. Terri Juneman, Irene Davis, Shirley Stover and Joyce Steffans were on the winning team.
In the Silver League at Las Barrancas John Cullen, Frank Russell and Larry Garrett won gross. Lee Estes, Rick McConnell and Bill Barnhart were the net winners. Brian Healy, Dennis Christopher, Bob Lecorchick and Lyle Wheeler were on the winning team. In the Copper League Frank Russell and Brian Healy won gross. Gary Sather and Lee Estes were the net winners. Art McLaughlin, Royd Fettig, Carl Fritz and Hubert Gartner were on the winning team.
In the Foothills Women’s League Laurie Russell, Dawn Diamond and Vickie Steelman won gross. Lorinda Bitz, Pauline Helm and Kathy Snavely were the net winners. Rita Gravelle, Maggie Lee, Linda McLaughlin and Ann Burton were on the winning team. In the Men’s League Frank Russell, Rollie Harris and Mike Bowen won gross. Paul McLaughlin, Tim Carstensen and Darryl Dupuis were the net winners. Lee Estes, Phil Smith, Conrad Eisenach and Howard Pickerill were on the winning team.
In the Can Am Men’s League at Mesa del Sol 3 of 4 best ball format Tim Segrest, Jerry Olson, Dale Balmer and Ken McNeal won with 70 points. Alan Young, Tom Mozley, Dwayne Szmyrko and Chuck Mcguffie were second at 63. Jerry Timm, Ron Breault, Wayne Winslow and Brad Rohloff were third at 60.
In the Moose League Scramble at Mesa del Sol Susan Jones, Jim Flood, Bill Johnson and Steve Martin won with a 68. The team of Donna Morris, Bill Burdee, Keith Swearinger and Randy Stickles tied the team of Dianne Bailey, Bob Peterson and Randy Light at 73.
In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol Jerry Olson won first. Steve Parrish was second and Jack Parker third. In Krogman’s Follies Garry Sletten, Dale Balmer, Ray Butler and Brad Rohloff won with 63 points. Larry Wolcott, Ron Breault and KenMcNeal were second at 56. Fred Hancewiez, Dick Michael, Larry Colao and Richard Bosch were third at 55.
In the Mesa del Sol Ladies Club Silver Tee, 2 best ball format Dona Conzelman, Terri Paden and Mary Kruse won gross with a 161 total. Vonnie Bosch, Linda Hughes, Sandy Lee and Barb Sanders won net with a 130. Jolayne Williams, Susie Larsson, Linday Smith and Cheryl Mikkola were second net at 132.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s League 2-Man team, 2-hole drop out format Jerry Olson and Terry Matthews won gross in the A flight with a 138. Ray Throckmorton and Leonard Hagen won the B flight with a 161. Dale Balmer and Tom McIntire won net in the A flight with a 123. Jerry Timm and Tom Mozley won net in the B flight with a 128.
Hole-In-Ones: Jeffrey Sloboden aced the 7th hole at Las Barrancas. Bill Hardan aced the 5th hole at Foothills Executive. Congratulations gentlemen.
Upcoming Events:
Sunday, November 28: Couples Mixed Chapman at Mesa del Sol. Contact kavosler@gmail.com.
Saturday, Sunday December 4 and 5: Mesa del Sol Ladies Winter Classic. Contact shannon@stratisgolf.com.
Saturday, December 11: Trax 4-Person Scramble at Mesa del Sol. Proceeds benefit Right Turn for Yuma Veterans. Contact Robert Archiable 928-750-1369.
To have your event or results listed in this column send your information to paul@stratisgolf.com.