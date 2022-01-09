In the Hangover Open at Mesa del Sol Jo Anne Lambert and Paul Belt each made a Hole in One. Jo Anne’s Ace on #13 was her first hole in one and helped her and her team mate Judy Larden take first gross in the ladies flight. Paul’s Ace on #17 was his second hole in one. Cathy Francis and Cindy Florez won net in the ladies flight. Shannon Mason and Jonathan Kennedy won low gross in the mixed flight. Connie and Rod Donner won net. Hunter and Paul Nelson won low gross in the men’s flight. Randy Farris and Larry Bradley won low net.
In the Foothills Par 3 Women’s League Sherry Sack, Jill Grause and Sherry Sack won gross. Carol Franzen, Aryn Grause and Pauline Helm were the net winners. Julie Dunn, Carol Keirle, Deb Passino and Geneil Wilson were on the winning team. In the Men’s League David Richelderfer and Dee Larson won gross. Jack Costello and Carl Hammons were the net winners. Tom Mix, Bob Campagna, Russ Trowbridge and Ken Sack were on the winning team.
In the Women’s League at Foothills Executive Loretta Schneider, Laurie Russell and Tammy Dyer won gross. Carol Franzen, Jeanne Holloway and Faunie Menke were the net winners. Susan Clarke, Rennie Kilgo, Joan Costello and Terrie Cullen were on the winning team. In the Foothills Men’s League John Cullen, David Richelderfer and Ken Sutton won gross. Bob Lecorchick, Bryan Boechler and Ben Ruybal were the net winners. Harvey VanDersteen, Lyle Wheeler, Roger Sprague and Phil Smith were on the winning team.
In the Women’s League at Las Barrancas Loretta Schneider, Laurie Russell and Tammy Dyer won gross. Reta Bouchler, Linda Murphy and Chris Tastad were the net winners. In the Silver League John Cullen, Carl Fritz and Art McLaughlin won gross. Dennis Phillips, Carl Riggs and Frank Mason were the net winners. Hank Gray, Charlie Bubar, Frank Russell and Steve Soli were on the winning team. In the Copper League BJ McKay and Mark Stoner won gross. Lee Estes and Dan Moore were the net winners. Frank Russell, Mike Costello, Doug Haun and Steve Gartner were on the winning team.
In the Can Am Men’s League at Mesa del Sol 3 net best ball format Larry Caloa, Jack Parker and Don Reaksecker won with 71 points. Clifford Weber, Tom Mozley and Matt Whittaker were second with 62. Normand Berube, Wayne Winslow, Larry Wolcott and Garry Davidson were third with 61 points.
In the Moose League Scramble at Mesa del Sol Jerry Aaron, Jim Fitch, Susan Jones and Steve Marting tied the team of Fran Wilkerson, Bob Peterson, Evelyn Pribble and Tom McIntire with even pars 72.
In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol Gerry Larrabee won first. Marilyn Cotter was second, Susie Larsson was third and Jack Parker fourth. In Krogman’s Follies Leonard Berube, Mike Kelly and Bert Scott won with 56 points. Garry Sletten, Larry Wolcott, Dennis Reaksecker and Marty Schwab were second at 55. Normand Berube, Fred Hancewicz, Ray Butler and Dick Bosch were third also at 55 points.
In the Mesa del Sol Ladies individual play flight gross winners were Donna Lalonde, Zelina Little, Ann Weber and Jolayne Williams. Flight net winners were Joanna Nealer, Jo Anne Lambert, Muriel Scott and Elizabeth Rinn.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s League 4-man scramble Larry Wolcott, James Dykes, Paul Bell and Brad Rohloff won with a 16 under par 56. Clifford Weber, Fred Hancewicz, Jerry Olson and Curt Barber were second, also at 56. Bill Slade, David Drury, Michael Celentano and Steve Parrish were third winning a massive scorecard playoff.
Upcoming Events:
• Saturday, January 15: 2-Person Shamble at Mesa del Sol. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
• Saturday and Sunday, January 15, 16: Yuma Women’s City Championship at Desert Hills. Contact the golf shop.
• Saturday and Sunday, January 22, 23: Senior Stroke Play at Mesa del Sol. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
• Saturday, January 29: 1st Annual Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo Golf Tournament at Mesa del Sol. Contacts kdarby@deloutdoor.com or peggypt4@aol.com.
• Saturday, January 29: 3rd Annual Denny Mundell Memorial Tournament. Contacts Alton Montague at 928-256-9411 or Mitch Vest at 760-442-3199
To have your event or results listed in this column send your information to paul@stratisgolf.com.