In the Foothills Par 3 Women’s League Joyce Steffans, Linda Wilder and Peggy Chatwell won gross. Jill Grause, Jan Lucas and Pat Marquardt were the net winners. Georgia Juarez, Sharon Dice, Nancy Johannson and Denise Shields were on the winning team. In the Men’s League Rob Grause and Gene Reynolds won gross. Bill Meinheit and Darryl Dupuis were the net winners. Harold Hartman, Carl Hammons, David Richelderfer and Curt Treadwell were on the winning team.
In the Women’s League at Foothills Executive Dawn Diamond, Loretta Schneider and Susan Clarke won gross. Bobbi Bellusci, Carol Franzen and Janet Slocum were the net winners. Sandra Hahn, Maribeth Evens, Mary Banks and Lora Lee Whelan were on the winning team. In the Foothills Men’s League John Cullen, Gene Reynolds and Frank Russell won gross. Paul McLaughlin, Rich Ellis and Jim Hartley were the net winners. Doyle Ellis, David Richelderfer, Dan Sutherland and Ben Ruybal were on the winning team.
In the Women’s League at Las Barrancas Loretta Schneider, Reta Boechler and Laurie Russell won gross. Tammie Hagen, Marga Woltman and Myrna Hammermeister were the net winners. In the Silver League Brian Healy, Don Flint and Rollie Harris won gross. Charlie Bubar, Linda McLaughlin and Hank Gray were the net winners. Dennis Christopher, Rick McConnell, Ralph Parham and Butch Ritten were on the winning team. In the Copper League John Cullen, Mark Stoner and Frank Russell won won gross. Charlie Bubar, Chris Hagen and Frankie Allen were the net winners. Don Flint, BJ McKay, Art McLaughlin and Dennis Handel were on the winning team.
In the Can Am Men’s League at Mesa del Sol 3 net best ball format Ray Butler, Alan Young, David Drury and Wayne Winslow won with 62 points. Norman Berube, Dave Henager, Garry Davidson and Phillip Davis were second at 58. Tom Mozley, Cliff Weber, Jerry Olson and Brad Rohloff were third at 57 points.
In the Moose League Scramble at Mesa del Sol Bud Hammond, Donna Morris, Bob Peterson and Steve Martin won with a 72. Keith Swearingen, Dianne Bailey, Evelyn Pribble and Mike Kendall were second at 73. Jerry Aaron, Bill Johnson, Frank Domantay and Bob Lauer were third at 74.
In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol Steve Parrish won first. Cliff Weber was second, Willy Peterson third and Ann Weber fourth. In Krogman’s Follies Leonard Berube, Tom McFarland and Ken McNeal won with 66 points. Norman Berube, Fred Hancewicz, Rod Donner and Matt Whittaker were second at 63. Dick Michael, Don Reaksecker, Marty Schwab and Bert Scott were third with 61.
In the Mesa del Sol Ladies individual play flight gross winners were Mary Kruse, Jaime McGalliard, Linda Hughes and Ruth Koenig. Flight net winners were Barb Sanders, Marilyn Cotter, Muriel Scott and Cookie Little.
Hole in One: Congratulations to Dave Burlington for his Ace on the 3rd hole at Las Barrancas. And to Dan Moore for his Ace on the 12th hole at Las Barrancas.
Upcoming Events:
• Saturday, January 1: Hangover Open 2-Man Best Ball at Mesa del Sol. Entries available soon. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
• Sunday, January 2: Desert Hills Holiday Skins Game. Sign up in golf shop 928-373-5220.
• Saturday, January 8: Military Match Play at Mesa del Sol. Contacts gary.golembiski@hotmail.com or tom58mac@yahoo.com.
• Saturday, January 15: 2-Person Shamble at Mesa del Sol. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
• Saturday and Sunday, January 15, 16: Yuma Women’s City Championship at Desert Hills. Contact the golf shop.
• Saturday and Sunday, January 22, 23: Senior Stroke Play at Mesa del Sol. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
• Saturday, January 29: 1st Annual Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo Golf Tournament at Mesa del Sol. Contacts kdarby@deloutdoor.com or peggypt4@aol.com.
• Tuesday – Thursday, February 8-10: 2nd Annual Women’s Unvitational at Yuma Golf and Country Club. Contact Tami Harmon at 928-502-2465.
To have your event or results listed in this column send your information to paul@stratisgolf.com.