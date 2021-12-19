In the Foothills Par 3 Women’s League Deb Passino, June Garcia and Ruth Bigler won gross. Sherry Sack, Elaine Corbet and Peggy Chatwell were the net winners. Joanne Babiars, Jane Weeden, Irene Davis and Jill Grause were on the winning team. In the Men’s League Curt Treadwell, Gene Reynolds and Dave Barnhouse won gross. Ken McCarrel, Russ Trowbridge and Harold Hartman were the net winners. Jeannot Levesque, Ken Sack, Tom Mix and Carl Hammons were on the winning team.
In the Women’s League at Foothills Executive Loretta Schneider, Susan Clarke and Dawn Diamond won gross. Joan Costello, Janet Slocum and Laurie Gsell were the net winners. Faunie Menke, Bobbi Bellusci, Elaine Corbet and Mary Banks were on the winning team. In the Foothills Men’s League David Richelderfer, Frank Russell and Butch Robiddeau won gross. Ralph Goode, Bob Lecorchick and Bryan Boechler were the net winners. Dave Aaberg, Doyle Ellis, Tim Weir and Larry Slocum were on the winning team.
In the Women’s League at Las Barrancas Loretta Schneider, Dorothy Gartner and Dawn Diamond won gross. Linda McLaughlin, Tammie Hagen and Bobbie Bellusci were the net winners. In the Silver League Steve Gartner, John Cullen and Mark Stoner won gross. Carl Riggs, Chris Hagen and Dennis Christopher were the net winners. Kelly Fredrick, Charlie Bubar, John Johnson and Frank Russell were on the winning team. In the Copper League Mark Stoner, Steve Gartner and Frank Russell won Cullen won gross. Don Flint, Bill Barnhart and Chris Hagen were the net winners. Charlie Bubar, Keith Planidin, Lee Estes and Art McLaughlin were on the winning team.
In the Can Am Men’s League at Mesa del Sol 3 net best ball format Dale Givens, Ken McNeal and Brad Rohloff won with 70 points. David Lloyd, Don Reaksecker, Wayne Gunion and Ray Butler were second at 68. George Alcorn, Paul Follett, David Drury and Rod Donner were third at 59 points.
In the Moose League Scramble at Mesa del Sol Bud Hammond, Rick Kriers, Ron Hardin and Charlie Kline won with a 67. Bob Peterson, Jerry Aaron, Jim Flood and Steve Martin were second at 69. Joyce Martin, Diana Bird, Bill Johnson and Mike Kendall were third at 70.
In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol Terri Paden won first. Jack Parker was second, Mike Celentano third and Ann Weber fourth. In Krogman’s Follies Tom Thorp, Jim Barber, Russell MacKay and Matt Whittaker won with 65 points. Dick Michael, Leonard Berube, Dale Balmer and Gord Little were second at 64. Wayne Gunion, Ron Stirler and Brad Rohloff were third with 59.
In the Mesa del Sol Ladies Club best ball format flight gross winners were Dorothy Gartner with Shannon Mason, Cheryl Mikkola with Ann Weber and Linda Hughes with a blind draw. Flight net winners were Sun Douthit with Judy Larden, Susie Larsson with Terri Paden and Martha Reaksecker with Muriel Scott.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s League 2 of 4 best ball, with a worst hole dropped format Mike Bedoya, Jeff Sloboden, Cam Cong and Tom McIntire with a 108. Bill Slade, Jerry Olson and Don Reaksecker were second at 112. Keith Swearingen, Jim Peterson, Wayne Winslow and Mike Mikkola were third at 114.
Hole in One: Congratulations to Roger Decker for his Ace on the 8th hole at Mesa del Sol.
Upcoming Events:
• Saturday, January 1: Hangover Open 2-Man Best Ball at Mesa del Sol. Entries available soon. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
• Sunday, January 2: Desert Hills Holiday Skins Game. Sign up in golf shop 928-373-5220.
• Saturday, January 8: Military Match Play at Mesa del Sol. Contacts gary.golembiski@hotmail.com or tom58mac@yahoo.com.
• Saturday and Sunday, January 15, 16: Yuma Women’s City Championship at Desert Hills. Contact the golf shop.
To have your event or results listed in this column send your information to paul@stratisgolf.com.