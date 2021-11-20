In the Foothills Par 3 Men’s League David Richelderfer, Rich Dupont and Ron Monholland won gross. Ron Hockins, Ken Howard Guy Follett were the net winners. Greg Beatie, Bruce Chatwell, Bob Campagna and John Verretto were on the winning team. In the Women’s League Jill Grause, Peggy Chatwell and Sherry Sack won gross. Elaine Tremblay, Carol Franzen and Jan Lucas were the net winners. Sharon Dice, Dona Williams, Joyce Steffans and Marlene Plumley were on the winning team.
In the Women’s League at Las Barrancas Loretta Schneider, Dorothy Gartner and Dawn Diamond won Gross. Bobbi Belusci, Chris Tastad and Tammie Hagen were the net winners. In the Silver League at Las Barrancas Gary Sather, Frank Russell and Art McLaughlin won gross. Greg Beatie, Larry Nicholson and Frank Reed were the net winners. Ron Hendrix, Larry Engler, Bill Wagner and Leroy Rosen were on the winning team. In the Copper League Brian Healy and Carl Fritz won gross. Bill Barnhard and Frankie Allen were the net winners. Frank Russell, Art McLaughlin, Steve Soli and Wayne Constantinople were on the winning team.
In the Foothills Men’s League Frank Russell, Rollie Harris and Ken Kingston won gross. Jeannot Levesque, Conrad Eisenach and Pat Mathieu were the net winners. Roger Sprague, Jerry Gardner, Russ Trowbridge and Dennis Wagner were on the winning team.
In the Can Am Men’s League at Mesa del Sol 3 of 4 best ball format Jack Parker, Leonard Berube, Dale Balmer and Larry Colao won with 67 points. Tom McFarland, Hank Browning and Wayne Winslow were second at 66. Bruce Gillett, Hugh Strain, Don Reaksecker and Mike Mikkola were third at 61.
In the Moose League Scramble at Mesa del Sol Ken Rose, Ron Hardin and Steve Martin won with a 65. The team of Joyce Martin, Bob Peterson, Bill Johnson and Randy Stickles tied the team of Dianne Bailey, Jim Fitch, Keith Swearingen and Evelyn Pribble at 77.
In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol Steve Parrish won first. Sandy Lee was second and Garry Sletten third. In Krogman’s Follies David Henager, Leonard Berube, Mike Wayrynen and Richard Bosch won with 65 points. Larry Colao, Ron Breault, Dale Balmer and Matt Whittaker were second at 62. Tom Thorp, Fred Hancewicz, Ken McNeal and Brad Rohloff were third at 56.
In the Mesa del Sol Ladies Club individual play flight gross winners were Shannon Mason, Connie Donner, Susie Larrson and Murial Scott. Flight net winners Donna Lalonde, Terri Paden, Shirley Ritchie and Ruth Koenig.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s League 3 of 4 best ball format Carl Johnson, Leonard Hagen, Steve Folan and Ray Butler won with a 5 under par 211. David Lloyd, Larry Wolcott, James Dykes and Steve Parrish were second at 213. Keith Swearingen, Lee Laabs, Dale Balmer and Steve Martin were third at 214.
Hole-In-Ones: Congratulations to Bentley Nakasawa for scoring his third hole in one at Desert Hills on hole number 17 from 185 yards, with a 7 iron.
Upcoming Events:
Sunday, November 28: Couples Mixed Chapman at Mesa del Sol. Contact kavosler@gmail.com.
Saturday, November 4: Desert Hills Men’s Association individual gross and net competition. Contact miguelzendejas24@gmail.com.
Saturday, Sunday December 4 and 5: Mesa del Sol Ladies Winter Classic. Contact shannon@stratisgolf.com.
Saturday, December 11: Trax 4-Person Scramble at Mesa del Sol. Proceeds benefit Right Turn for Yuma Veterans. Contact Robert Archiable 928-750-1369.
To have your event or results listed in this column send your information to paul@stratisgolf.com.