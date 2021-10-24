In the Moose League Scramble at Mesa del Sol the team of Chuck Holland, Jonny Strickland and Randy Light tied the team of Shirley Patterson, Jim Fitch, Bill Johnson and Randy Stickles with scores of 33. Susan Jones, Juan Batista, Steve Elderidge and Larry Gray were third at 34.
In the Silver League at Las Barrancas Brian Healy, Rollie Harris and Dennis Stiles won gross. Jim Nielsen, John Johnson and Dave Paulson were the net winners. Bill Barnhart, John Cullen, Mike Barrett and Carl Riggs were on the winning team.
In the Monday Quota League at Mesa del Sol Wayne Winslow won with 7.75 points. Dale Balmer was second at 7.3 and Cliff Weber was third at 4.0 points. In Al’s Picks Taco Ybarra took first with Marilyn Cotter second and Rod Donner third.
In the Mesa del Sol Friday Open League 1 gross 2 net best ball Robin Chaffin, Tom McFarland and Al Presidio won with a 2 under par 211. The team of Garry Sletten, Jerry Olson and Ray Butler tied the team of Ray Throckmorton, Dale Balmer and Tom McIntire at 213.
Upcoming Events:
• Saturday, October 30: 48th Annual Elks Invitational 2-Person Half Best Ball, Half Scramble at Yuma Golf & Country Club. Contact Steve Schulte at 928-446-6869.
• Saturday, October 30: The Healing Journey of Yuma, Home-In-One Scramble 4-Person Scramble at Mesa del Sol. Contact rita@trabluesuite.com
• Saturday, November 6: Desert Hills Men’s Association 2-Man Scramble. Contact miguelzendjas24@gmail.com.
• Saturday, November 13: King of the Course Scramble benefiting the Kofa Kings Regiment Marching Band and the Kofa Girls and Boys Golf Teams. Contact pilar.dominguez@familyfuneralcare.com.
To have your event or results listed in this column send your information to paul@stratisgolf.com.