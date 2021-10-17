In the Moose League Scramble at Mesa del Sol the team of Carol Johnson, Peggy Quinn, Ken Rose and Evelyn Pribble tied the team of Rhonda Gray, Bob Peterson, Steve Elderidge and Randy Light with scores of even par 36.
In the Monday Quota League at Mesa del Sol in a close competition Connie Donner won with 3.65 points. Marie Barchus was second at 3.47 and Dale Balmer was third at 3.27 points. In Al’s Picks Ray Butler took first with Wayne Winslow second and Rod Donner third.
In the Mesa del Sol Friday Open League 2 person best ball Al and David Givens won low gross with a 73. Garry Sletten and Michael Celentano won low net with a 64. The team of Robin Chaffin and Wayne Gunion tied the team of Hank Browning and Steve Parrish at 65.
Hole-in-One: Congratulations to Garry Skinner. Gary scored his first Ace at Mesa del Sol.
Upcoming Events:
October 21 thru 24: 68th Annual Yuma Best Ball at Yuma Golf & Country Club. Contact Josh in the golf shop.
Saturday, October 23: 1st Annual Las Barrancas Overseed Open 4-Person Scramble. Contact Gator and vfwmc.az.gator@gmail.com.
Saturday, October 23: Mesa del Sol Short Course 2-Person Best Ball. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
Saturday, October 30: 48th Annual Elks Invitational 2-Person Half Best Ball, Half Scramble at Yuma Golf & Country Club. Contact Steve Schulte at 928-446-6869.
Saturday, October 30: The Healing Journey of Yuma, Home-In-One Scramble 4-Person Scramble at Mesa del Sol. Contact rita@trabluesuite.com
Saturday, November 6: Desert Hills Men’s Association 2-Man Scramble. Contact miguelzendjas24@gmail.com.
Saturday, November 13: King of the Course Scramble benefiting the Kofa Kings Regiment Marching Band and the Kofa Girls and Boys Golf Teams. Contact pilar.dominguez@familyfuneralcare.com.
To have your event listed in this column send your information to paul@stratisgolf.com.