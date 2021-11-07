In the Elks 47th Annual Invitational Tournament Tony Sellers and Andrew Gianaros won gross. Ted Hook and Frank Haskell were the net winners.
In the Silver League at Las Barrancas Frank Russell, Carl Fritz and Frankie Allen won gross. Dan Moore, Chuck McNeill and Dave Forest were the net winners. Larry Garrett, Linda McLaughlin, Rollie Harris and Larry Tremblay were on the winning team. In the Copper League John Cullen and Gary Sather won gross. JJ Skinner and Lee Estes were the net winners. Larry Garrett, Bill Barnhart, Art McLaughlin and Rick Fury were on the winning team.
In the Foothills Women’s League Maggie Lee and Dawn Diamond won gross. Mary Banks and Suzanne Hammons were the net winners. Vicki Steelman, Linda McLaughlin, Geneil Wilson and Rita Gravelle were on the winning team. In the Men’s League Rollie Harris and Frank Russell won gross. John Cullen and Paul McLaughlin were the net winners. Pint McMillan, Phil Smith, David Richelderfer and Guy Follett were on the winning team.
In the Can Am Men’s League at Mesa del Sol 3 best ball of 4 format Wayne Gunion, Hank Browning, Don Reaksecker and Maurice Thom won both the front and back 9s. Garry Sletten, Brad Rohloff, Allen Douglas and Gerald Larrabe won second on both 9s.
In the Moose League Scramble at Mesa del Sol Bud Hammond, Juan Batista, Evelyn Pribble and Charlie Kline won with a 77. Shirley Patterson, Donna Brown, Chuck Holland and Ron Hardin were second at 76.
In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol Lee Laabs won first. Taco Ybarra was second and Dale Balmer third. In Krogman’s Follies Tom Thorp, Ron Breault, Larry Calao and Ray Butler won with 62 points. Garry Sletten, Tom Mozley, Rod Donner and Dick Bosch were second at 59. Sam Samples, Dave Hoover, Mike Wayrynen and Brad Rohloff were third.
In the Mesa del Sol Ladies Club “Easy 9” format flight gross winners Shannon Mason, Marilyn Cotter, Judy Larden and Vonnie Bosch. Flight net winners were Cheryl Mikkola, Sandy Lee, Betty Szmyrko and Shirley Rutledge.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s League 2-Man Scramble Dale Smith and Dick Bosch won gross with a 5 under par 67. Mike Brick and Mike Bedoya won net with a 65. Ron Reaksecker and Dale Balmer were second at 66. Larry Wolcott and Hank Browning were third at 67.
Upcoming Events:
Saturday, November 13: King of the Course Scramble benefiting the Kofa Kings Regiment Marching Band and the Kofa Girls and Boys Golf Teams. Contact pilar.dominguez@familyfuneralcare.com.
Sunday, November 28: Couples Mixed Chapman at Mesa del Sol. Contact kavosler@gmail.com.
Saturday, Sunday December 4 and 5: Mesa del Sol Ladies Winter Classic. Contact shannon@stratisgolf.com.
Saturday, December 11: Trax 4-Person Scramble at Mesa del Sol. Proceeds benefit Right Turn for Yuma Veterans. Contact Robert Archiable 928-750-1369.
To have your event or results listed in this column send your information to paul@stratisgolf.com.