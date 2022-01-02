In the Santa Clause Scramble at Mesa del Sol Lynette Bennett and Don Little won net in the mixed flight with a 53. Jeni Olson and Bruce McKinney won gross with a 6. Paul Nelson and Ben Fasavalu won net in the men’s flight with a 58. Pedro Pedrero and David Givens won gross with a 68.
In the Foothills Par 3 Women’s League Joyce Steffans, Gloria Milne and Sherry Sack won gross. Trudy Ault, Irene Davis and Nancy King were the net winners. Ruth Bigler, Georgia Juarez, Carol Franzen and Katie Rixie were on the winning team. In the Men’s League David Richelderfer and Dave Barnhouse won gross. Carl Hammons and Ken Sack were the net winners. Mick Weinmann, Rick Dupont, Glade Roe and Doug Zimmerman were on the winning team.
In the Women’s League at Foothills Executive Susan Clarke, Loretta Schneider and Bev Booth won gross. Pat St. Loius, Tammie Hagen and Deb Passino were the net winners. In the Foothills Men’s League Kevin Dehart, John Cullen and Ken Sutton won gross. Paul McLaughlin, TJ Urbin and Doug Anderson were the net winners. Robert Atbert, Ralph Goode, Frank Russell and Russ Trowbridge were on the winning team.
In the Women’s League at Las Barrancas Loretta Schneider, Tammy Dyer and Dawn Diamond won gross. Laurie Russell, Tammie Hagen and Linda Murphy were the net winners. In the Silver League Carl Fritz, Mark Stoner and Frank Russell won gross. Frankie Allen, Charlie Bubar and Dennis Phillips were the net winners. Ray Hillier, Bill Barnhart, Gary Meyer and Bill Wilson were on the winning team. In the Copper League Don Flint, Steve Gartner and Frank Russell won gross. BJ McKay, Keith Planidin and Frankie Allen were the net winners. Bill Barnhart, Carl Fritz, Royd Fettig and MK Hovden were on the winning team.
In the Can Am Men’s League at Mesa del Sol 3 net best ball format Garry Davidson, Mike Kelly, Bruce Gillett and Hank Browning won with 68 points. James Dykes, Ron Sawatzky, Cliff Weber and Ron Breault were second at 60. Garry Sletten, David Drury and Brad Rohloff were third at 60 points.
In the Moose League Scramble at Mesa del Sol Rick Parks, Steph White, Charlie Kline and Steve Martin won with a 64. Diana Bird, Mike Kendall and Tom McIntire tied for second at 70 with Keith Swearingen, Jerry Aaron, Bill Johnson and Randy Stickles.
In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol Bob Nealer won first. Jerry Olson was second, Steve Parrish and Wayne Winslow tied for third.
In the Mesa del Sol Ladies individual play flight gross winners were Cathy Francis, Linda Scott and Cindy Florez. Flight net winners were Cheryl Mikkola, Marilyn Cotter and Linda Williams.
Upcoming Events:
Saturday, January 8: Military Match Play at Mesa del Sol. Contacts gary.golembiski@hotmail.com or tom58mac@yahoo.com.
Saturday, January 15: 2-Person Shamble at Mesa del Sol. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
Saturday and Sunday, January 15, 16: Yuma Women’s City Championship at Desert Hills. Contact the golf shop.
Saturday and Sunday, January 22, 23: Senior Stroke Play at Mesa del Sol. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
Saturday, January 29: 1st Annual Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo Golf Tournament at Mesa del Sol. Contacts kdarby@deloutdoor.com or peggypt4@aol.com.
Saturday, January 29: 3rd Annual Denny Mundell Memorial Tournament. Contacts Alton Montague at 928-256-9411 or Mitch Vest at 760-442-3199
Tuesday – Thursday, February 8-10: 2nd Annual Women’s Unvitational at Yuma Golf and Country Club. Contact Tami Harmon at 928-502-2465.
To have your event or results listed in this column send your information to paul@stratisgolf.com.