In the Ladies Winter Classic and Mesa del Sol Cathy Francis and Donna Lalonde were low gross with a 2-day total of 147. Becky Hazen and Sherri Morse won low net. Flight gross winning teams were Dorothy Gartner with Shannon Mason, Cheryl Mikkola with Jeanne McFarland, Judy Larden with Jo-Ann Givens. Flight net winning teams were Sun Douthit with Joanna Nealer, Marilyn Cotter with Susie Larsson, Linda Scott with Cindy Florez.
In the Desert Hill Men’s Association December Stroke Play Bentley Nakasawa shot 68 to win low gross. Leonard Gomez was 1 shot back at 69 and Nick Johnson finished third at 72. Lowell Buck was low gross in the 2nd flight with a 78 and Frank Ybarra won the 3rd with an 81. Flight net winners were Marc Grande, Tark Rush and James McElroy.
In the Foothills Par 3 Women’s League Peggy Chatwell, Sandra Haun and Sherry Sack won gross. Georgia Juarez, Denise Shields and Erika Ford were the net winners. Kristin Enger, Jill Grause, Katie Rixie and Deb Passino were on the winning team. In the Men’s League Rob Grause, David Richelderfer, Greg Beatie won gross. Doug Buysman, Jerry Greene and Danny Payne were the net winners. Darryl Dupuis, Dee Larson, Mike Dupuis and Gene Reynolds were on the winning team.
In the Women’s League at Foothills Executive Loretta Schneider, Dawn Diamond and Susan Clarke won gross. Terri Cullen, Carol Franzen and Deb Passino were the net winners. Reta Boechler, Chris Tastad, Rita Gravelle and Linda McLaughlin were on the winning team. In the Foothills Men’s League David Richelderfer, Dave Barnhouse and Rick Dupont won gross. Bob Lecorchick, Bob Vick and Russ Trowbridge were the net winners. Don Fellows, Frank Russell, Guy Follett and Rick Brown were on the winning team.
In the Women’s League at Las Barrancas Loretta Schneider, Dorothy Gartner and Reta Boechler won gross. Dawn Diamond, Linda McLaughlin and Chris Tastad were the net winners. In the Silver League John Cullen, Gary Sather and Steve Gartner won gross. Kelly Fredrick, Loretta Schneider and Dan Moore were the net winners. Frankie Allen, Johnny Chambell, Larry Garrett and Steve Soli were on the winning team. In the Copper League Frank Russell, Brian Healy and John Cullen won gross. Dennis Bucklew, Don Flint and MK Hovden were the net winners. David Richelderfer, Keith Planidin, Mark Stoner and Royd Fettig were on the winning team.
In the Can Am Men’s League at Mesa del Sol 3 net best ball format Norman Berube, Dale Balmer, Jim Peterson and Rod Donner won with 73 points. Hank Browning, Paul Follett and Jack Parker were second at 63. Jerry Timm, Art Brekkas, Ron Sawatzky and Ken Givens were third at 59 points.
In the Moose League Scramble at Mesa del Sol the team Jim Fitch, Jan Pacheco, Jim Flood and Bob Lauer won with a 73. Steph White, Bill Johnson and Frank Domantay were second at 74. Jerry Hardin, Linda Weatherley and Juan Batista were third at 75.
In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol Jack Parker won first. Mike Mikkola was second, Dave Lloyd was third. Steve Parrish and Wayne Winslow tied for fourth.
In the Mesa del Sol Ladies Club flight gross winners were Shannon Mason, Lindy Smith, Jo-Ann Givens and Vonnie Bosch. Flight net winners were Dorothy Gartner, Terri Paden, Donna Brown and Corina Birney.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s League 1 gross, 2 net ball format Garry Sletten, Jim Barber and Marty Tovaas won in a scorecard playoff with a 1 over par 217. Carl Johnson, Bill Slade, Don Reaksecker and Mike Mikkola were second. David Garinger, Jeffrey Sloboden, Dale Balmer and Steve Parrish were third at 218.
Hole in One: Rick Johnson aced the 6th hole at Foothills Par 3. Congratulations Rick.
Upcoming Events:
Saturday, December 18: Yuma Golf & Country Club Holiday Skins Game. Contact golf shop.
Sunday, December 19: Santa Claus 2-Elf Scramble at Mesa del Sol. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
Saturday, January 1: Hangover Open 2-Man Best Ball at Mesa del Sol. Entries available soon. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
Sunday, January 2: Desert Hills Holiday Skins Game. Sign up in golf shop 928-373-5220.
To have your event or results listed in this column send your information to paul@stratisgolf.com.