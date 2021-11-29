In the Foothills Par 3 Women’s League Linda Wilder, Sherry Sack and Jill Grause won gross. Nancy Johannson, Elaine Tremblay and Marlene Plumley were the net winners. Ruth Bigler, Erika Ford, Jackie Jones and Dona Williams were on the winning team. In the Men’s League Dee Larson, David Richelderfer and Roger Sprague won gross. John Veretto, Darryl Foreman and Ken Kingston were the net winners. Jack Costello, Greg Beatie, Terry Wright and Ken McCarrell were on the winning team.
In the Women’s League at Foothills Executive Loretta Schneider, Julie Handrahan and Pat Ramstad were the net winners. Dawn Diamond, Pat St. Louis and Adrienne Freeman were on the winning team. In the Foothills Men’s League Frank Russell, Rollie Harris and Gene Reynolds won gross. Bob Lecorchick, Paul McLaughlin and Conrad Eisenach were the net winners. Rich Ellis, Ken Kingston, Brian Conlin and Carl Hammons were on the winning team.
In the Women’s League at Las Barrancas Loretta Schneider and Dorothy Gartner won gross. Maribeth Evens and Linda Murphy were the net winners. Reta Boechler, Bobbi Bellusci and Laurie Russell were on the winning team. In the Silver League Gary Sather, Frank Russell and Keith Planidin won gross. Bill Barnhart, Mike Barrett and Elmer Gill were the net winners. Dale Constantinoff, Ron Hendrix, Tom Gsell and Carl Fritz were on the winning team.
In the Can Am Men’s League at Mesa del Sol 3 net best ball format Dave Lloyd, Larry Wolcott and Terry Matthews won with 67 points. Cliff Weber, Ray Throckmorton, Jerry Olson and Steve Parrish were second at 59. Hugh Strain, Don Reakseeker, Dale Givens and Reg Marshall were third at 56.
In the Moose League Scramble at Mesa del Sol Carol Johnson, Al Graham, Ron Hardin and Randy Stickles won with a 67. The team of Jerry Aaron, Donna Morris, Juan Batista and Tom McIntire tied the team of Jim Flood, Susan Jones, Frank Domantay and Charlie Kline at 70.
In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol Jack Parker won first. Dave Lloyd was second. Jerry Olson and Steve Parrish tied for third. In Krogman’s Follies Tom Thorp, Ken King, Bert Scott and Gord Little won with 60 points. Garry Sletten, Leonard Berube, Larry Colao and Dale Smith were second at 56. Tom McFarland, Ron Breault, Don Reaksecker and Richard Bosch were third also at 56.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s League individual format flight gross winners were Brad Rohloff, Dale Balmer, James Dykes and Bob Sage. Flight net winners were Steve Berke, Ken Givens, Ron Breault and Garry Sletten.
Hole-In-Ones: Laurie Russell made an Ace on the 2nd hole at Foothills Executive. Jason Smith made an Ace on the 4th hole at Desert Hills during the City Employee tournament. Steve Little made an Ace on the 17th at Desert Hills, his fourth.
Upcoming Events:
Saturday, November 4: Desert Hills Men’s Association individual gross and net competition. Contact miguelzendejas24@gmail.com.
Saturday, Sunday December 4 and 5: Mesa del Sol Ladies Winter Classic. Contact shannon@stratisgolf.com.
Saturday, December 11: Trax 4-Person Scramble at Mesa del Sol. Proceeds benefit Right Turn for Yuma Veterans. Contact Robert Archiable 928-750-1369.
To have your event or results listed in this column send your information to paul@stratisgolf.com.