In the Women’s Flight of the Mesa del Sol 2-Person Shamble Cathy Francis and Shannon Mason won with a 1 under par 71. Selma Cusick and Sandy Lee won low net. In the Mixed Flight Jeni Olson and Bruce McKinney won low gross with a 2 under par 70. Deb and Jim Peterson won low net. Curt Barber and Gary Golembiski won low gross in the Men’s Flight with a 4 under par 68. Al and David Givens won low net.
In the Foothills Par 3 Women’s League Gloria Milne, Georgia Juarez and Sandra Haun won gross. Pauline Helm, Sharon Dice and Carol Franzen were the net winners. Jane Weeden, Penny Brassard, Renee McCarrel and Geneil Wilson were on the winning team. In the Men’s League Rob Grause, Ken McCarrel and Ron Monholland won gross. Dave Ego, Howard Pickerill and Bob Campagna were the net winners. Ken Kajita, Carl Hammons, Curt Treadwell and Lee Marcum were on the winning team.
In the Women’s League at Foothills Executive Susan Clarke, Linda McLaughlin and Loretta Schneider won gross. Pauline Helm, Mary Banks and Carol Franzen were the net winners. Jeanne Holloway, Bev Booth, Sandra Haun and Angie Marek were on the winning team. In the Foothills Men’s League Frank Russell, Jim Shepley and Bryan Boechler won gross. Bob Lecorchick, Darryl Dupuis and Dave Ego were the net winners. John Cullen, Mike Dupuis, Steve Strahm and David Richelderfer were on the winning team.
In the Women’s League at Las Barrancas Dorothy Gartner, Loretta Schneider and Reta Boechler won gross. Bobbi Bellusci, Chris Tastad and Linda McLaughlin were the net winners. In the Silver League Carl Fritz, Don Flint and Steve Gartner won gross. Butch Robideau, Jeff Venable and Larry Enger were the net winners. Greg Beatie, Dan Moore, Frank Russell and Conrad Eisenach were on the winning team. In the Copper League Carl Fritz and Steve Gartner won gross. Lee Estes and Steve Soli were the net winners. Hubert Gartner, Gary Sather, Charlie Bubar and Ray Hillier were on the winning team.
In the Can Am Men’s League at Mesa del Sol 3 of 4 best ball format Larry Wolcott, Jim Peterson, Rod Donner and Don Reaksecker won with 68 points. Wayne Gunion, James Dykes, Jerry Olson and Dale Balmer were second at 65. Dale Givens, Curt Pederson, Bill Pearson and Chris Althof were third also with 65 points.
In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol Jerry Olson won first. Wayne Winslow was second, Marilyn Cotter was third and James Dykes fourth. Steve Parrish was the most popular pick. In the Mesa del Sol Ladies League individual net play Cindy Florez won with a 2 under par 70. Corina Birney was second one shot back. Jeannie McFarland finished third and Joyce Martin fourth.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s League individual play flight gross winners were David Givens, Dale Balmer, David Drury and David Lloyd. Flight net winners were Marty Tovaas, Cam Cong, Tom Mozley and Cliff Weber.
Hole in Ones: Congratulations to Bob Graff for his Ace on the 9th hole at Desert Hills Par 3. Congratulations as well to Jim “Chief” Derby for his Ace on the 4th hole at Yuma Golf & Country Club.
Upcoming Events:
Saturday, January 29: 1st Annual Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo Golf Tournament at Mesa del Sol. Contacts kdarby@deloutdoor.com or peggypt4@aol.com.
Saturday, January 29: 3rd Annual Denny Mundell Memorial Tournament. Contacts Alton Montague at 928-256-9411 or Mitch Vest at 760-442-3199.
Saturday, February 12: 23rd Annual Rally for the Cure Women’s Golf Clinic at Desert Hills. Contact Rich at 373-5220.
Sunday, February 13: Valentine’s Day Couples Scramble at Mesa del Sol. Contact kavosler@gmail.com.
Saturday, February 19: 26th Annual Yuma Child Burn Tournament at Desert Hills. Contact paulevancho@gmail.com or bwright@deloutdoor.com.
Saturday, February 19: Can Am Best Ball at Mesa del Sol. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
To have your event or results listed in this column send your information to paul@stratisgolf.com.