In the Yuma Best Ball at Yuma Golf and Country Club Adam Veenstra and Andrew won with a 3-day total 20 under par 196. Carlos Gallegos and Gabe Plaza were second at 200. Fred Blohm and Bentley Nakasawa tied Wayne Tanouye and Guy McDonald were third at 205. On the net side Steve Anderson and Jim Derby won with a 25 under 191. Benjamin and Randall Gottlieb were second at 196. Three teams tied for third at 200, Tommy Michaux with Roy Puckett, Roy Browning with Rick Faris and Shawn McKeown with Chris Karvoski.
In the Moose League Scramble at Mesa del Sol 3 teams tied at 37. The players were Bill Burles, Jim Fitch, Juan Batista with Charlie Kline, Carol Johnson, Dianne Bailey, Chuck Holland with Randy Stickles and Shirley Patterson, Rhonda Gray, Bill Johnson with Frank Domantay.
In the Silver League at Las Barrancas Brian Healy, Carl Fritz and Art McLaughlin won gross. John Johnson, Larry Nicholson and Gary Kuehl were the net winners. Dennis Wagner, John Cullen, Jim Kerlee and Ewart Grove were on the winning team.
In the Monday Quota League at Mesa del Sol Phyliss Mashburn won with 7.73 points. Rod Donner was second at 4.76 and Steve Parrish was third at 4.11points. In Al’s Picks Mike Celentano took first with Pam Herring second and Lee Labbs third.
In the Mesa del Sol Friday Open League Individual play the flight gross winners were Steve Parrish, Don Reaksecker, Wayne Gunion and Jerry Timm. Net flight winners were David Givens, Rod Donner, Mike Brick and Tim Segrest.
Upcoming Events:
Saturday, November 6: Desert Hills Men’s Association 2-Man Scramble. Contact miguelzendjas24@gmail.com.
Saturday, November 13: King of the Course Scramble benefiting the Kofa Kings Regiment Marching Band and the Kofa Girls and Boys Golf Teams. Contact pilar.dominguez@familyfuneralcare.com.
