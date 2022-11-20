Lenoard Gomez and Miquel Zendejas shot 67 to win the Desert Hills Men’s Association November event. Danny Dobosz and Gabe Plaza were second at 68 with Jason Fiqueroa and Yuma Cibrian third at 69. Tony Steen and Shawn McKeown won the net side with a 63. Brandon Quintanilla and Ben Armijo were second at 64 winning a 3-way scorecard playoff.

Abel Gonzalez, Silven Dominquez, Joe and John Montenegro won the Kofa King of the Course Golf & Band Booster Club Scramble at Mesa del Sol with a net 52. Roy Browning, Rick Faris, Kevin and Kobe Villegas were second at 55. Louis Rivera, Shawn Martin, Jeff Carbajal and James Eversen were third at 57.

