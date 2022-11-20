Lenoard Gomez and Miquel Zendejas shot 67 to win the Desert Hills Men’s Association November event. Danny Dobosz and Gabe Plaza were second at 68 with Jason Fiqueroa and Yuma Cibrian third at 69. Tony Steen and Shawn McKeown won the net side with a 63. Brandon Quintanilla and Ben Armijo were second at 64 winning a 3-way scorecard playoff.
Abel Gonzalez, Silven Dominquez, Joe and John Montenegro won the Kofa King of the Course Golf & Band Booster Club Scramble at Mesa del Sol with a net 52. Roy Browning, Rick Faris, Kevin and Kobe Villegas were second at 55. Louis Rivera, Shawn Martin, Jeff Carbajal and James Eversen were third at 57.
Donna Lalonde and Cathy Francis won overall gross in the Lake Havasu Ladies Invitational. Flight gross winners from Yuma were Marilyn Cotter and Lola Stone. Flight net winners from Yuma were Connie Donner and Deb Peterson.
In the Las Barrancas Women’s League Loretta Schneider won gross and Linda Murphy won net. In the Silver League Don Flint, Keith Planidin and Gary Sather won gross. Royd Fettig, Gary Hill and Lauran Snyder were the net winners. Ted Mittendorf, Dennis Handel, Frank Russell and Bryan Boechler were on the winning team. In the Copper League Mark Stoner and Frank Russell won gross. Royd Fettig and Lee Estes were the net winners. Keith Planidin, MK Hovden, Jerry Denny and Jim Kerlee were on the winning team.
In the Foothills Women’s League Loretta Schneider and Linda McLaughlin won gross. Pam Peddie and Patty MacWilliams were the net winners. Julie Handrahan, Kristen Enger, Reta Boechler and Susan Jones were on the winning team. In the Men’s League Frank Russell, John Cullen and Rollie Harris won gross. Butch Robideau, Brian Conlin and John Newberry were the net winners. Pat Dallabetta, Mike Scudder, Bill Davenport and Ted Mittendorf were on the winning team.
In the Moose League Scramble at Mesa del Sol Alma Heckel, Fran Witherson, Debbie Passio and Steve Martin shot 69 for first place. Knute Hammer, Joyce Martin, Tom Otwell and Randy Stickles were second with a 72.
In the Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol AnnWeber took first. Steve Parrish was second and Joanna Nealer third. Mike Mikkola was the most popular pick.
In the Mesa del Sol Ladies Club individual competition flight gross winners were Donna Lalonde (77), Terry McCarthy (92), Terri Paden (96), Muriel Scott (97) and Lorraine Breault. Flight net winners were Shannon Mason, Dorothy Gartner, Marilyn Cotter, Cindy Florez and Lorna Johnson.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s Association 3 of 4 best ball Robert Sage, Tom McFarland, Mike Wayrynen and Ernie Jimenez won in a scorecard playoff with a 5 under par 211. Fred Hancewicz, David Henager, Kenneth King and Ron Sawatzky were second also at 211. Carl Johnson, Jeffrey Sloboden, Henry Browning and Dale Balmer were third at 213.
Holes in One: Dorothy Gartner aced the 12th at Las Barrancas. Philip Clavier aced the 16th at Las Barrancas. Ted Tymchuk aced the 5th at Foothills Executive. Congratulations sharp shooters.