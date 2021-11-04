Winning isn’t everything.
But when it comes to winning a Gordie Rivera Memorial trophy, that’s a whole different story.
“I am very determined to win this one again,” said Yuma’s Jim Robinson, who won one of the unique trophies a year ago in the IMCA Hobby Stock Division, in the inaugural Gordie Rivera Memorial at Cocopah Speedway.
“I’m so excited to have a shot at winning of them this weekend,” said Yuma’s Jimmy Davy, who drives in the IMCA Sport Modified Division.
“It was really awesome to win such a unique trophy,” said Mesa’s Chaz Baca, who won the IMCA Modified feature event a year ago.
The trophies everybody is talking abut are hand made by the late Gordie Rivera’s son, Doug Rivera, and feature a engine connecting rods and piston atop a heavy wooden base. What makes them so special, aside from their appearance, is the rods are actual rods that came out of the motors that Rivera built for his NHRA Pro Stock race cars.
The trophies are the brainchild of Doug, who said he wanted to do something special to honor his dad.
“When Brad (Cocopah Speedway general manager Brad Whitfield) asked me if we wanted to do a race for my father and I told him yeah, and I was thinking I’d like to do a trophy that was cool, that was something that a guy would keep, that’s nice, that you hold it and it feels good in your hand,” said Doug this week.
Gordie Rivera passed away in 2017 after a 50-year career at one of professional drag racing’s top levels, NHRA Pro Stock.
He competed in more than 250 NHRA national events, with his only final-round appearance being the NHRA Arizona Nationals in 1990, when he was runner-up to Bob Glidden.
Still, over four decades of racing Rivera finished in the coveted Top 10 four times, including a career-best No. 5 ranking in 1985. The four drivers ahead of him were Glidden, Warren Johnson, Bruce Allen and Butch Leal, all of them factory-funded while Rivera raced as an independent.
That was what made Rivera special to so many on the NHRA circuit, among competitors and fans alike, the fact that he did all of his own research and development in a shop behind his home in the Yuma Valley.
Rivera also eclipsed the 200-mph mark late in his career, and was one of only four Pro Stock drivers chosen to put on a drag racing demonstration in Japan, in his own car.
But drag racing is not what defined Rivera. He did not want to be a one dimensional man. He wanted to be known more for the motors he built, and the challenge of finding more horsepower, not just driving a race car.
To that point he also managed to translate what he learned building drag motors into horsepower for dirt track motors, which helped bolster his reputation even more.
Although he spent his life going in a straight line on asphalt, he was also one of the area’s biggest sponsors and supporters of dirt track racing at Cocopah Speedway.
“I’m still relatively new to Yuma,” said Whitfield, “but one of things I learned early on is Gordie Rivera was, and still is, a racing icon here and across the country. We have dirt track racers who have never been to a drag race, but they know who Gordie Rivera is.”
Doug said he was inspired by a clock in his father’s office, a clock made from an engine connecting rods. He just added the piston to the top. But he wasn’t planning on building the trophies himself.
He approached a local jeweler about the idea, and was told it wouldn’t work, that the trophy would be top-heavy.
He refused to give up, however, and contacted the maker of NHRA’s coveted “Wally” trophy, about a heavy base for his trophy idea.
But the maker told Doug they could not help him, because of a licensed agreement with NHRA.
Doug then went to the internet, found a manufacturer that made a trophy base similar to the NHRA hardware, put together his own prototype, made it work, and went to work making the trophies himself.
Each trophy features a used aluminum rod from one of his father’s motors.
“That’s the way they came out of the engine right there. I just clean them with some glass cleaner and a rag,” said Doug.
The pistons, however, are new, brand new sets that his father had not yet used.
Each trophy takes about an hour to assemble, said Doug.
“All of the guys liked ‘em,” said Doug. “They’re a cool piece.”
“They are very unique, unlike any typical trophy or plaque,” said Robinson. “It’s the only trophy my wife lets me keep in the house.
“Also the piston is from the motor for Gordie Rivera’s Pro-Stock! How cool is that? It’s almost like having a bit of him, it’s special, like I know he was to so many people.
“And Doug designed it to resemble a ‘Wally,’ which is the NHRA’s trophy for winning a race final. So there is the connection to his drag racing career as well. I’m calling it a ‘Gordie.’ I hope the name sticks.
“Oh and by the way, I am very determined to win this one again. I want to be the sole owner of the Hobby Stock Gordies.”
Davy shared much the same perspective as Robinson.
“The only thing I can say about ‘em is they are one of a kind,” said Davy. “Coming from Gordie’s race engines creates a uniqueness.
“To win would be awesome but to win a piston from one of his actual racing engines is truly something special. The regular trophies are great but after time they blend together. But if you get something like this it, it really stands out and is special.”
Another Sport Modified driver, Yuma’s Miles Morris, said he’d like to come home with one of the trophies, since his 14-year-old son Hudson already has one.
Hudson picked up his at the inaugural event in 2020 when the Mini Dwarf Car Division was on the card and he won the feature event. The Mini Dwarfs are not on the 2021 card.
“Hudson has the only one in the shop. And he keeps that one in his room,” said Morris.
Racers in four IMCA Divisions – Modified, Sport Modified, Stock Car and Hobby Stock – will be trying to add one of the unique trophies to their collections. And they each have two chances to pick one up, with each division running a main event on both nights.
Racing begins tonight with the first green flag at 7 p.m.
Saturday night the program is scheduled to get under way at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for adults; $12 for adults 55 and over; $12 for military; and kids 12 and under are admitted free.