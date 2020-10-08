It seems only fitting that the inaugural Gordie Rivera Memorial event at Cocopah Speedway will feature a qualifying round.
That’s right, there will be a qualifying session for the showcase division, the IMCA Modifieds, with $1,000 going to the fastest time.
Ironically, being the fastest on the track is what Rivera strived for during the 40-plus years he competed in the National Hot Rod Association’s Pro Stock Division, albeit Rivera drove in a straight line and Saturday night’s competitors will drive in a circle.
The memorial program at The Diamond in the Desert, presented by Liberty Motorsports, will honor Rivera, who, although he never competed in dirt track racing, was one of the sport’s biggest local supporters.
Saturday’s qualifying segment is scheduled to get under way at 6:30 p.m., so it doesn’t hold up the “regular” show, which begins at 7 p.m.
Following qualifying, the eight fastest cars will move into a special eight-lap race – the “Quick 8” – with an inverted starting order (fastest at the back).
Here’s where it starts to get really interesting. The winner of the “Quick 8” race will pick up $1,000.
Then, the winner of the night’s feature event will earn $2,000.
But that’s not all. If the fastest qualifier can win the Quick 8 race, and the feature event, the sweep will be worth an extra $1,500. Add it all up, and one driver could take home $5,000.
The program will also include the IMCA Sport Modified, Hobby Stock and Sport Compact Divisions, along with the Mini Dwarf divisions.
The Sport Modified Division will also feature a qualifying round, worth $500 to the fastest car.
Qualifying is pretty much unheard of in IMCA racing, in any division, at any event. The unusual twist and format is the brainchild of Cocopah Speedway’s general manager, Brad Whitfield.
“We just wanted to make this event in Gordie’s honor special,” said Whitfield. “And you cannot believe how popular it is, how well it’s been received, and how much support we’re getting. It’s unbelievable, actually.”
If there was anyone who knows about qualifying it would be Rivera. During his professional drag racing career he crisscrossed the country, competing in over 250 national events, going up against the big-dollar factory-backed teams as an independent weekend after weekend.
Along the way he also earned the reputation of being a “fast leaver,” in other words he had one of the sport’s fastest reaction times.
Rivera also eclipsed the 200-mph mark late in his career, finished in the coveted Top 10 four times, including a career-best No. 5 ranking in 1985, and was one of only four Pro Stock drivers chosen to put on a drag racing demonstration in Japan, in his own car.
But drag racing is not what defined Rivera. He did not want to be a one dimensional man. He wanted to be known more for the motors he built, and the challenge of finding more horsepower, not just driving a race car.
To that point he also managed to translate what he learned building drag motors into horsepower for dirt track motors, which helped bolster his reputation even more.
And if there ever was a man whose reputation preceded him, it was Gordie Rivera.
Before he got into motorsports Rivera was a stellar athlete at Kofa High School, where he won two state wrestling championships, one at 127 pounds, the other at 133 pounds.
And he did not let his size – 5-foot-3, 125 pounds, according to a clipping from The Yuma Daily Sun – keep him playing football too, where he was also a star. On the gridiron Rivera led the Kings in rushing (652 yards, 4.8 yards per average) and scoring (six touchdowns, 48 points) during the 1960 football season.
He also excelled at track and was named to the All-State Track and Field Team in the 100-yard dash with a personal best, and then-Kofa record, 10.1 seconds.
And as a freshman, he was a starter on the varsity basketball team.
But racing was his true passion, he went after it with the same drive and determination that he had in athletics, and in the process earned unending respect from nearly everyone he met.
“He was always willing to help you out with any of his knowledge,” said Yuma’s Mike Martin, a driver in the USAC Southwest Sprint Car Series, in a story printed in the Yuma Sun in 2017 after Rivera passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 14 of that year.
“We all wanted to be like Gordie,” echoed Joe Haines, of Chassis Dynamics and a former dirt track racer. “He was a professional race car driver, that’s every kid’s dream.
“I remember growing up, I had this red Gordie’s Speed Center hat … I thought it was the coolest thing ever. I remember I wore it to track and field day (in elementary school) and I had to wear it in the 100 yard dash because I believed if I wore it, it would make me that much faster. I know it sounds corny but as a kid I believed it. Why wouldn’t I believe it? He drove a drag car that went 200 miles an hour!”
When Rivera was ready to step away from drag racing he embraced circle track racing, but it did not come naturally. His youngest son, Doug, chose to go circle track racing instead of following in his father’s footsteps, and while many thought a family feud would erupt, Gordie Rivera became Doug’s biggest supporter.
“I never thought I’d ever be involved in a dirt car, but here we are,” said Gordie Rivera before Doug’s first race in an IMCA Modified in 2012. “I would have rather had him in a Pro Stock car ... but I think Doug going to the dirt is going to be fun.”
The pit gate opens at 3 p.m. Saturday, and the general admission gate opens at 4 p.m.
General admission is $15; military/seniors are $12; and kids 12 and under are admitted free.