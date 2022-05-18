Last month, a Gowan Science Academy seventh grader placed third in her age division at a national free throw tournament, which took place in Chicago, Illinois.
Jaida Bosch competed in the Elks Hoop Shoot National Finals on April 30. The competition was held at Wintrust Arena, home of the DePaul Blue Demons and the WNBA Champion Chicago Sky.
The tournament consisted of three boys and three girls divisions for 8-9 year olds, 10-11 year olds and 12-13 year olds. As part of the competition, each shooter attempted 25 free throws on a regulation sized basket from the standard shooting distance of 15 feet. The contestant who converted the most free throws will be declared the winner.
In her first year as a national qualifier, Bosch made 22 of 25 free throws to earn third. As one of 72 finalists, she represented the Yuma Elks Lodge No. 476 as was one of 12 region champions to compete in the 12-13 girls division.
Prior to nationals, Bosch made 20 of 25 at the Yuma finals and 17 of 25 at both the district championship in Wickenburg and the state championship in Apache Junction. At the Hoop Shoot Region 7 West Regional Semi-Finals in Boulder City, Nevada, Bosch qualified for nationals by connecting on 24 consecutive free throw attempts.