This coming Saturday, a Gowan Science Academy seventh grader will be one of 12 competitors in her age division in a national free throw tournament located in Chicago, Illinois.
After winning competitions at the local, district, state and regional levels, Jaida Bosch, representing Elks Lodge No. 476, qualified to compete in the 50th annual Elk National Hoop Shoot. The tournament will take place at Wintrust Arena in downtown Chicago, the home gymnasium of the WNBA's Chicago Sky and the DePaul University Blue Demons.
The tournament consists of three boys and three girls divisions for 8-9 year olds, 10-11 year olds and 12-13 year olds. As part of the competition, each shooter must attempt 25 free throws on a regulation sized basket from the standard shooting distance of 15 feet. The contestant who converts the most free throws will be declared the winner. The champions from all six division will have their names inscribed in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, located in Springfield, Massachusetts.
In order to become a national finalist, Bosch made 20 of 25 at the Yuma finals and 17 of 25 at both the district championship in Wickenburg and the state championship in Apache Junction. At the Hoop Shoot Region 7 West Regional Semi-Finals in Boulder City, Nevada Bosch punched her ticket to Chicago by connecting on 24 consecutive free throw attempts before missing her final shot. This being the fifth year she has participated in the shooting competition, Bosch says she has never qualified for nationals before.
"I really wanted to go to nationals for the first time, so I was zoned in and really concentrating hard," Bosch tells The Yuma Sun. "I was the last player to shoot and I knew nobody else had a perfect score, so I started laughing at the end, I was so excited."
Aside from her prolific free throw shooting ability, Bosch started playing basketball seven years ago. For the last two years, she has been a member of a travel team. Bosch states that her overall game has improved as her talent at the foul line has been refined. As for the competition itself, she says it is a very similar atmosphere to practice.
"In the competitions I've done so far, it's pretty silent in the gym and nothing else going on. I just try not to take my eye off the basket and take a deep breath before I shoot," Bosch says.
Meanwhile, Bosch has received coaching from her father Derek, who is the principal at Cibola High School and a girls basketball mentor in Yuma. Leading into nationals, his advice for his daughter is rather simple.
"I would just tell her to stick with her routine, keep her eye on the rim the entire time that she's shooting and don't worry about anyone else's score," Derek Bosch says. "And if she misses a shot, just move on and focus on the next one."