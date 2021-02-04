On a windy, yet cool Thursday at the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex, Arizona Western pitcher McKenzie Grey made sure the College of Southern Nevada felt her heat.
The redshirt freshman made her season debut in Game 2 of the Great Western Shootout and delivered a stellar performance.
“All three pitchers came out strong today,” AWC head coach Nikki Bethurum said. “She did a good job making sure the ball moved and keeping it away from the batters’ strengths.”
Grey, who threw all seven innings, allowed seven hits, three walks and one earned run in the 7-2 victory, did get herself in several sticky situations with runners on the base paths.
However, when Southern Nevada looked like they had a string of momentum building, Grey delivered her best pitches.
“That’s definitely awesome to have from a pitcher this early (in the season),” Bethurum said. “It really helps the defense and our offense too. Being able to come back and shut down the opposing team’s down with runners in scoring position is something we’re going to want to use during conference play.”
While Grey pitched a gem inside the circle, in the batters box, the Matadors provided timely hits all game. AWC managed to plate a run in five of its six innings at the plate.
Jocelyn Hernandez entered the Great Southwest Shootout raking over .600 at the plate. She continued her tear with a 3-for-4 effort in the Game 2 win over Southern Nevada. Hernandez accounted for a single, double, triple and a run batted in.
“She’s definitely going to be a big part in the core of our lineup throughout the season,” Bethurum said, “but, yes, she’s hitting the ball extremely well right now.”
After participating in a tournament in Las Vegas last week, the Matadors found themselves 2-2. On Thursday, the Matadors won all three contests and generated a much needed jolt of confidence moving into day two of the Great Western Shootout.
“We were super excited to play in front of the home crowd, it’s nice seeing them there,” Bethurum said. “It was a nice way to end the day with the win over Southern Idaho.”
The Matadors will resume play Friday in the Great Western Shootout at 3:30 on Field 1 at the PAAC.
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.