EPHRAIM, Utah – Paolo Grizzetti scored a second-half goal that proved to be the game-winner, helping the Arizona Western Matadors Men’s Soccer team (16-2) beat Snow College (12-6) 3-2 on Saturday afternoon in Ephraim, Utah to advance to the NJCAA DI Men’s Soccer Championship.
With the scoreline at 2-2 in the 62nd minute, Terry Makedika played a ball to the right side of the box where Grizzetti picked up the pass and beat the keeper in the upper corner, scoring the final tally of the game, putting the Matadors in front for good at 3-2.
The game was back and forth early as the Matadors opened the scoring in the 12th minute thanks to Shoki Yoshida who put a ball into the right corner off a feed from Takeroh Murakawa to put the Matadors in front 1-0. The Badgers responded just 15 seconds later, evening the scoreline a 1-1.
The Matadors took the lead back just before the half when Makedika beat the keeper from 15 yards out on a pass from Ernie Garza to put the Matadors back in front at 2-1 before Snow answered a minute later to send the game in the break 2-2. Grizzetti scored the lone goal of the second half and Matadors’ goalkeeper Atsuki Sato made three saves to help the Matadors preserve the win sending the Matadors to the national tournament for the third time in program history.
With the win, Arizona Western advances to the NJCAA DI Men’s Soccer Championship in Melbourne, Fla. starting November 13. The Matadors will now await their seed which will be announced on Tuesday, November 8 at 11:30 am.