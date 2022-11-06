EPHRAIM, Utah – Paolo Grizzetti scored a second-half goal that proved to be the game-winner, helping the Arizona Western Matadors Men’s Soccer team (16-2) beat Snow College (12-6) 3-2 on Saturday afternoon in Ephraim, Utah to advance to the NJCAA DI Men’s Soccer Championship.

With the scoreline at 2-2 in the 62nd minute, Terry Makedika played a ball to the right side of the box where Grizzetti picked up the pass and beat the keeper in the upper corner, scoring the final tally of the game, putting the Matadors in front for good at 3-2.

