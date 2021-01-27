Northwest Christian continued its dominance against the Yuma Catholic girls soccer team on Wednesday at Ricky Gwynn Stadium.
The Crusaders (4-0 AIA) pitched their fourth shutout performance of the season as they handled the Shamrocks 10-0.
NWC is now 11-2-1 all-time against YC.
“We’re relatively inexperienced, so I am using these challenges as a stepping stone for our girls to learn,” YC head coach Gerardo Huerta said. “Even if those experiences are sometimes harsh like today.”
The Crusaders jumped out to an early 4-0 lead in the first half before Lauren Maszton roped a screamer behind the Shamrocks’ goalkeeper to extend the lead to five at the break.
The opening six minutes of the second half is a six minutes the YC team would like to quickly forget.
NWC tacked on five goals in the first six minutes of the second half.
Tatum Berkwitt got behind the YC defense and found herself in a one-on-one scenario with the goalkeeper. Berkwitt effortlessly bent a shot into the netting to open the onslaught of scoring.
Then, Ellie Johannes got in on the action for NWC. She delivered a remarkable three goals in five minutes. The sophomore forward headed in a corner to make it 7-0, then she proceeded to score in two one-on-one situations to extend the lead to nine.
The Crusaders would net one last goal before the game was called with 20 minutes remaining.
With the lack of experience, Huerta knows building a team from the ground up isn’t an overnight fix.
“We can’t make a championship team with a new coach and new players in a blink of an eye,” he said. “Investment and developing the players requires time.”