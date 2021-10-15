No. 6 Yuma Catholic earned a gut-check win Friday night on the road at No. 3 River Valley.
The Dust Devils held a 12-point lead with 9:43 remaining in the third quarter, but once the Shamrocks’ offense and defense woke up, YC walked out with a 29-26 victory.
“We had to overcome a lot of penalties in the first half,” YC head coach Rhett Stallworth said. “Whether they were legit or not, I don’t know … The defense struggled at times, but they came up big and got some stops when we really needed it … Same with the offense.”
YC (7-1 AIA) faced a 26-14 deficit early in the third quarter. But once YC quarterback Richard Stallworth delivered a beautiful deep ball into the outstretched hands of Austin Rush, the offense didn’t miss a beat the rest of the game.
Stallworth capped off the drive with a touchdown pass to Mario Martinez and later called his own number for a one-yard touchdown run that eventually won the game.
Both touchdown drives came after a head-scratching interception Stallworth threw on YC’s opening drive of the second half. Instead of taking a sack, the junior quarterback pitched a wobbly ball into the teeth of the Dust Devils’ defense.
“I made a terrible play,” he said. “But like any quarterback, you’re going to make a bad play. But it’s how you bounce back that makes the difference between the other quarterbacks. I told the lineman and the offense we needed to bounce back because there was no way we were going to take a loss tonight.”
River Valley (7-1) responded with a touchdown, but that would be the last time they sniffed the endzone. The Shamrocks’ defense turned up the intensity and forced a turnover on downs and a missed field goal late with seconds remaining.
“I think we had it at that point (when River Valley lined up for the FG),” coach Stallworth said. “We already blocked one and had them miss one. We were in their faces the whole time. And we got a bad snap on another one … At that point, I figured we were going to be successful blocking it or have them frazzled enough.”
The win potentially locks up home-field advantage during the first two rounds of the playoffs for the Shamrocks.
“It’s huge,” Stallworth said. “(The players) are excited and it’s huge for playoff implications and seeding. But at the same time, it’s bittersweet because we didn’t play as well as we should have. River Valley came and hit us in the mouth and were physical and nasty all night. They weren't afraid of Yuma Catholic, that’s for sure.”