From an individual and a team standpoint, Yuma Catholic senior tennis player Renzo Gutierrez enjoyed a stellar campaign to cap off his high school career.
As a team, the Shamrocks started out the season with a 4-0 mark and ended up with a state qualifying record of 9-3. It happened to be the first trip to state in program history for boys tennis, something Gutierrez is quite proud of.
"I'd say helping us make it to state was my biggest accomplishment on the court," Gutierrez told The Yuma Sun. "We made it as a No. 12 seed and we played the No. 5 seed and it was definitely a fun experience for us."
Individually, Gutierrez played as the club's No. 1 singles player all year while also being part of YC's No. 1 doubles team.
Between singles and doubles play this past year, the Yuma Catholic senior compiled a record of 13-6 and was selected by the Arizona Interscholastic Association Committee to play at the Division III State Singles Tournament which took place at the Paseo Racquet Center in Phoenix last month.
In tournament competition, Gutierrez won his first two matches in comeback fashion. After dropping the first set in both the first and second rounds, the Yuma Catholic upperclassman won the second set and then won the third set tie breaker to advance. Although he was eventually eliminated in the quarterfinal round, Gutierrez states it was the most competitive brand of tennis he has ever played in his life.
"