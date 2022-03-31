Ryan Hancock did so well in his first year in the 2021 SCORE International World Desert Championship series, that he was named Rookie of the Year in his class.
That’s all fine and dandy, but that’s really not what he wanted.
Therefore, a more determined Ryan Hancock sets out on a quest to, as he puts it, “win it all” Saturday when when the 2022 season gets under way with the 35th annual King Shocks SCORE San Felipe in Baja California.
Hancock and his team compete in the now growing-more-popular-every-day Trophy Truck Spec Class, piloting a Ford powered TSCO machine that brought him home in all four races in the series in 2021, but did not bring him the season championship.
Hancock finished second in the San Felipe 250, the Baja 500 and the Baja 400, and fourth in the grueling Baja 1,000 that raced down the Baja California peninsula from Ensenada to La Paz.
As a matter of fact, at this race in San Felipe a year ago he missed out on the win by a scant 3 minutes, 39 seconds.
When all the dust had settled, Hancock finished eighth in the class point standings.
Thus the more determined Hancock in 2022.
“How do we improve? Well, we just win it all, I guess,” said Hancock in late March as he prepared for the San Felipe race. “That’s what we’re planning, that’s our goal.
“This is our second year, and I think we’re prepared a little more. And I think that we have good shot at this thing.”
But he acknowledges it won’t be easy, not when the spec class is growing by leaps and bounds and as of Wednesday had 38 entries.
“San Felipe is the biggest field we’ve seen,” said Hancock. “All the heavy hitters are there. It’s going to be interesting to see what happens.”
He he attributes the rules package for making the class more popular than a similar class offered by competing off-road racing organization Best In The Desert, where Hancock used to race.
He made the switch because of the rules, and because of the higher level of competition.
“I think the competition is going down to SCORE, and we looked at the all the big names and all the big names are down in SCORE and we want to compete with the big names,” he said.
“And I really enjoy racing down in Mexico.”
All four of the SCORE events are in Baja California, Mexico.
And, coincidentally, the San Felipe race, which starts and finishes in San Felipe, is his favorite.
“It’s a sprint and it’s big and it’s the guys who do their homework down there,” said Hancock. “I really, really enjoy that race.
“There’s a lot of different lines and the prep is a huge part of it. We do a lot of homework and it pays off.”
The elapsed-time, 277-mile race, with entries from 28 states and eight countries, begins Saturday morning at 6 a.m. with the motorcycle/quad classes followed by the start of the car/truck/UTV classes at 10 a.m.
Also entered from Yuma are Adam Castaneda and Jose Bustamante, in the Pro UTV FI (two-seat Force Induction, OEM engine, UTV) Class, in a Can-Am X3.
Also, Yuma’s Bennie Beltran and Chris Avalos are listed as riders on a team with Danny Magdaleno, from Acton, Calif., as the rider of record, in the Pro Quad (open engine displacement) Class, aboard a Honda TRX450R.