YUMA, AZ – The Arizona Western College Matadors (24-3, 17-1) took an early lead and never looked back, beating South Mountain (11-16, 5-12) 87-55 on Wednesday night at the House Gymnasium.
Marquis Hargrove and Evan Butts combined for 38 points, each scoring 19 points in the win over the Cougars.
The Matadors jumped out to a 24-6 lead as Butts scored 17 of the Matadors’ first 24 points, hitting four three-pointers on five attempts in the first nine minutes of the first half.
South Mountain was able to cut the Matadors’ lead to 37-18 before Nate Duda got free for a layup to stop the run. Duda ended the night with eight points.
The Matadors took a 47-24 lead into the second half but South Mountain would go on a 7-0 run to start the half before a Yaxel Lendeborg layup ended the run.
Malakai Harris came off the bench scored 14 points, scoring 11 of those points in the second half.
The Matadors outscored the Cougars 38-24 to finish off the game and win their 15th game in a row.
Arizona Western will hit the road, heading to Chandler on Saturday to take on Chandler-Gilbert at 4:00 pm.