YUMA – The Arizona Western Matadors Men’s Basketball team (19-6, 12-5) extended its winning streak to four games with a 76-50 win over Chandler-Gilbert (19-6, 11-6) on Saturday afternoon at the House Gymnasium.

For a second consecutive game, Marquis Hargrove dropped in 27 points, tying his career-high 27 points and hitting five three-pointers to help the Matadors pull away from the Coyotes.

