PHOENIX — Yuma Catholic High School’s Caleb Harman ran to. 17th place finish in the high school Boys Varsity race in the Nike Desert Twilight cross country meet here Friday.
The meet, sponsored by Nike and Gatorade, attracts runners from across the country and features 19 races going off every 15 minutes.
Harman finished in 17 minutes, 38.8 seconds.
Also competing for Yuma Catholic in the Boys Varsity division were Matthew Haworth (127) 20:15.4 and Kemel Gross (138) 20:29.9.
In the Girls Varsity division, the Shamrocks’ Rylie Stevenson finished 159th (23:50.9).
PHOENIX — Kofa High School’s varsity volleyball team picked up a straight-set win over host Washington High School here Friday night.
The Kings won 25-17, 25-23, 25-16.