In their home opener, the Gila Ridge Hawks battled hard against the Southwest Eagles out of El Centro, but fell victim to penalties and mistakes in a close contest at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday, falling 20-18.
The Hawks fell behind early, as the Eagles marched down the field, scoring on their first drive with a 14-yard touchdown pass by junior quarterback Matt Mills to senior receiver William Lilien.
“That one is on us,” Gila Ridge head coach Jessica Slaughter said. “We didn’t do our jobs, we didn’t play aggressive.. We came out slow and sloppy and that put us in a bad position and we were unable to pick it up from there. We did some good things, but didn’t keep them going long enough to make it stick.”
Gila Ridge responded with a score of their own, as a 36-yard catch by senior receiver Jacob Arcides put the Hawks into the redzone. A quick punch-in by senior running back Rishon Keele and an unsuccessful two-point attempt by both sides put the score at six apiece.
Across the duration of the second quarter, both sides forced fumbles and turnovers on downs, but Southwest broke the deadlock with a 20-yard score through the air from Mills to senior receiver Logan Jungers.
With one second to play in the first half, Gila Ridge brought life back into the stadium and into the halftime break with a 17-yard rushing touchdown by sophomore Presley Cavett, trailing by two at half.
Both Southwest and Gila Ridge would trade scores, the Eagles getting in the endzone at the end of the third quarter and the Hawks doing so halfway through the fourth. Cavett set up another Keele punch-in from short range, as he a nice pass from junior quarterback Steven Navas 52 yards to the four-yard line.
“He stepped up big for us,” Slaughter said of the sophomore. “We needed him and he played well at safety and on offense. He did his job and played hard for his team. He hadn’t played receiver, but he was all over the field for us and I’m proud of the way he played.
With five minutes to play, Southwest had the ball at their own 32, facing a 2nd down with 24 yards to go, with Gila Ridge eager to get the ball back for a chance at the lead. A Gila Ridge defensive holding knocked that down to 2nd and 14, then the Hawks got nailed for roughing the passer on a ball thrown out of bounds, an automatic first down, now with the ball in their own territory.
The Hawks fought hard to hold strong and get the ball back, but the Eagles went for it on 4th and 2. When the chains came out to measure it, the Hawks emerged on the wrong side, as Southwest would go on to milk the final two minutes and grab the win.
On a night where the field was a wash in a sea of yellow, Slaughter declined to comment on the penalties. The Hawks host Imperial, who beat Cibola 44-0 on Friday night, next week.
“This week we need to get back to the basics,” Slaughter said. “We need to work on our run game and get our offensive line going. We have to do our jobs and play violent and aggressive. We need to come out hot too, we were too cautious tonight.”
Rams take down Kings
In a contest against one of two local opponents they will play this season, Antelope emerged and lit up Kofa on Friday night at home, beating the Kings 48-14 in a battle of 2A vs. 3A.
The Rams struck first, scoring in the final stages of the first quarter with a 12-yard touchdown catch by Caleb Martinez. Antelope then blocked a Kofa punt on the next possession, taking it back for a touchdown.
“It was exciting,” Antelope head coach Hector Ramirez said. “Our guys accepted the challenge and took it head on tonight. They played their butts off and it was really good to see.”
On a night where the Rams ran a completely new offense, the Wing-T, it paid off well. Michael Hernandez and Romelio Silva were each responsible for two touchdowns for the Rams. Ozzy Martin recorded a score as well.
Turnovers were a major issue for the Kings, as three different Rams recorded interceptions. Steven Castro led the Rams defense, logging seven tackles, while three other Rams had six each.
Kofa managed to get in the endzone twice on the night, once at the end of the first half, a three-yard rushing score by running back Jason Edwards and again in the third quarter, a 13-yard rush by quarterback Jose Galaviz.
The Rams face Cortez in Phoenix next week, while Kofa heads to River Valley.
Criminals fall to Buffaloes
Yuma High was unable to grab its first win of the season on Friday, losing to Tempe on the road 25-23.
Yuma High fell behind early, but rode big performances from senior QB Reggie Antone and his connection with junior receiver Andrew Mosqueda. Antone was 9-for-13 for 183 yards, an interception and three rushing touchdowns. 142 of those yards were to Mosqueda on seven receptions.
“We fell asleep early,” head coach Armando Mosqueda said. “We fought back and were in it for a good portion. Our guys gave it their all, but we just got tired and fizzled out late. It was a tough one.”
With six minutes to play, the Criminals missed a go-ahead field goal, but got the ball back down by two with several minutes to play. On 4th and 20, Antone sent up a prayer to Mosqueda, who brought the ball down around the first down mark. Unfortunately for the Criminals, the officials deemed Mosqueda microscopically short, ending their hopes at a win.
Yuma High faces Pusch Ridge at home next week.
Shamrocks record second win
Yuma Catholic grabbed another win in its three-week road game stint to open the season, beating Tucson Catalina Foothills 37-20.
Sophomore quarterback Nash Ott was 16-for-29 with 240 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions on the evening. His most prolific target was junior receiver Sir Stokes, who had four receptions for 90 yards and two touchdowns, along with his second straight interception in as many weeks. On the ground, senior Tayt Ford had 10 carries for 85 yards and two touchdowns.
Yuma Catholic led 21-12 at half and continued to put its foot on the gas pedal, outscoring its opponent 16 to eight in the second half.
“I’m glad we won, but overall it was a sloppy showing,” head coach Rhett Stallworth said. “We played down to (Catalina Foothills) level. They played hard, but it shouldn’t have been as close as it was. That’s on us and we have to fix that.”
“We got down to the goal line a couple times and didn’t score due to mistakes and some penalties. That’s were Nash threw the interceptions too. I could tell all week that it wasn’t going to be the best game for us – a rough week of practice turned into a rough game.”
The Shamrocks hope to keep winning, while improving against Palma in Salinas, Calif. next week, the final leg of their road game stint to start the season.