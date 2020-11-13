Five Gila Ridge individuals (three girls and two boys) participated in the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s Division II cross-country state competition Friday in Gilbert.
First-year head coach Jensen Roseboom was uncertain how his team would perform at the beginning of the year due to the unusual circumstances of COVID-19 and a limited schedule.
However, his teams (both boys and girls) put on impressive displays that could potentially carry over into a strong 2021 season.
“It was a good day,” Roseboom said. “The kids went out and had fun and ran good races. Both of our boys ran lifetime personal records. They were both really excited.”
Justin VanDeberg surpassed his sectional time – held at the same Crossroads Park course – by 64 seconds and punched in a time of 17:56.5. He placed 81st in the boys division.
Eduardo Marquez beat his sectional time by 55 seconds and ran a personal record 18:33.7. He’d place 111th.
“They definitely had a better idea of what to expect. I think the runners knew where to push themselves at times and other areas of the track, they knew where to conserve their energy,” Roseboom said.
Jazmin Estrada, a first-year runner as a junior, continues to show why she’s one of the top girl runners in the area.
Despite missing her goal of a 21 minute time by four seconds, Estrada had her best performance of the season. She posted a time two minutes and four seconds better than her sectional time, an accomplishment worthy of its own.
“I’m just excited to see how much she progressed this year and excited to see what we can do heading into her senior year with how she finished off this season,” Roseboom said.
Estrada placed 51st with a time of 21:04.4 in the race on Friday.
Grace Navy finished 94th with a time of 22:32.7, while Madelina Macaluso ran the race in 25:00.1 to place 128th.