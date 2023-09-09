The only local schools playing at home on Friday night, both Gila Ridge and Yuma High faced second half struggles in their respective contests, as the Hawks (0-3) fell to Imperial 44-14, and the Crims (0-4) lost against Pusch Ridge 38-14.
Starting off with Gila Ridge, the Hawks battled against the Tigers in the first half, responding to a 20-0 deficit with a touchdown in the final moments of the second quarter. Senior reciever Jacob Arcides made an incredible catch for a gain of around 30 yards, snatching the ball out of the hands of the Imperial cornerback in mid-air as he fell to the ground. Senior running back Rishon Keele finished the job with a two-yard punch-in for the score.
Arcides had nine catches for 169 yards and a touchdown. Junior QB Steven Navas was 14-for-26, throwing for 250 yards and a touchdown, as well as a trio of interceptions.
However, the Imperial running game proved to be too much for the the Hawks to handle. Tigers junior running back Julian Jimenez scored all three touchdowns in the first half, including a 28-yard scamper into the endzone. The Tigers got in the endzone on the ground twice more in the second half.
Gila Ridge’s gremlins continued to haunt the Hawks, as penalties, missed tackles, interceptions and an overall struggle to stop the Imperial run game proved to be their downfall, a similar sentiment to last week’s game against Southwest-El Centro. Head coach Jessica Slaughter did notice a difference in her team’s effort though, one of the few positives Gila Ridge took from Friday night’s loss.
“Our guys really put their best effort out there,” Slaughter said. “If you compare it to last week when we held our heads down and had zero effort, it was much better (this week). It wasn’t on our effort this week, more so us hurting ourselves... If we clean up the mistakes we will be alright – that’s the difference between this week and last week.”
Despite three losses to start its season, Gila Ridge has a big matchup to look forward to next week, as the Hawks head to Cibola for their only local matchup this season in a cross-town rivalry clash between two winless teams desperate for a W.
“We are going to be ready for that,” Slaughter said of next week’s game. “It’s a big game. I’m assuming half the town will be at Kofa vs. Yuma and the other half will be at Cibola vs. Gila Ridge. That’s a big one for us and we are really looking forward to it.”
On the other side of town it was a similar story. Yuma High was battling hard against Pusch Ridge at Curley Culp Memorial Stadium in the first half, but the Crims were shut out in the final two quarters of play.
The Lions struck first, a two-yard rush by senior quarterback Bubba Mustain in the first quarter. The Crims answered back four minutes later with a 13-yard strike from senior quarterback Reggie Antone to junior receiver Andrew Mosqueda.
The Lions retook the lead with a 42-yard field goal by Tyler Nolan, then scored again with a Mustain rushing touchdown after the Crims punted.
Antone found junior Juaquin Perez for a six-yard touchdown through the air, as the Lions took a 17-14 lead into the locker room.
The Lions scored again to open the second half, but the Crims looked primed to respond as they marched towards the endzone with a 33-yard completion to Mosqueda. The Crims took it all the way down to the Lions’ one-yard line, but numerous attempts at short passes and QB sneaks resulted in a massive goal-line stand for Pusch Ridge and a Crims turnover on downs.
From that point on, the Lions never looked back, marching down the field for a 99-yard touchdown drive. Yuma High was unable to muster a response.
“I tell my guys all the time, every game comes down to a handful of big plays,” Yuma High head coach Armando Mosquda said. “That goal-line stand for (Pusch Ridge) completely changed the momentum. They took it down 99 yards after that and that changed the game. I believe if we score that touchdown and make it a three-point game, it would’ve been completely different.”
“At the end of the day though, we made a lot of mistakes and we have to have that next play mentality.”
Antone had a season-high 255 yards through the air, finding Mosqueda for 140 of those including a 13-yard touchdown. Junior Nick Amador had 75 yards receiving, including a 60-yard reception in the early stages of the game.
“We got it done through the air early on,” Mosqueda said. “We played it well, but it came down to a few mistakes. We were in the game in the first half and all of the sudden after we failed to score at the one (yard line) – that changed it.”
“At the end of the day we just need to keep our guys heads on straight. They turn around and blame themselves, but as coaches we need to let them know it’s not their fault and to let it go, we’ve got it next time and have the next play mentality.”
As for next week, the Criminals collide with their longtime cross-town rival, the Kofa Kings. Both teams are winless and desperately searching for positive points on seasons that are off to rough starts respectively.
Mosqueda, who played for the Crims in the mid-2010’s and vividly remembers his days battling against Kofa was salivating at the prospect of leading the Crims into the very familiar battle next week at Irv Pallack Field next week.
“I’ve had this game circled on my calendar since I got the job as head coach,” Mosqueda said. “I’ve played here, Yuma vs. Kofa is near and dear to my heart and is the best rivalry in town. I’m excited to lead my team and represent my school against them as a coach this time.”
Rams fall to Cortez
on the road
Antelope (2-1) took its first loss of the season against Cortez on Friday night, falling 34-7.
Five turnovers haunted the Rams, as well as constant short-field scenarios on offense. Michael Hernandez scored the lone touchdown in the second quarter on the ground from short distance.
“It just wasn’t clicking for us tonight,” head coach Hector Ramirez said. “We didn’t come mentally prepared to take on a team that was ready to go toe-to-toe with us. We’ll fix it in practice and watch a lot of film so we are ready to go next week.”
Antelope hosts Kingman Academy next Friday.
Shamrocks claim lone local win in California
Yuma Catholic (3-0) traveled to Salinas, Calif. this week to face Palma, and took down the Chieftans 14-0 on the road. They were the only Yuma County team to claim victory on Friday night in Week 3.
In a game where defenses reigned supreme, the Shamrocks held firm, shutting out Palma while also finding success with some trickery on special teams.
Tied at 0-0 coming out of the halftime break, YC issued an onside kick which was successfully recovered and taken into the endzone at the end of the drive.
Head coach Rhett Stallworth attributed the low score to a combination of a stout Palma defense and a YC offense which is still learning.
“We still have a little bit of a learning curve going, but they were very tough on defense,” he said. “Their front seven are the real deal and they got us out of our comfort zone. We left some points on the board, but at the end of the day, our defense won the game for us.”
Senior running back Tayt Ford had 11 carries for 86 yards. Sophomore quarterback Nash Ott was 15-for-26 for 107 yards and a rushing touchdown. He also found junior receiver Sir Stokes for a six-yard score through the air.
After a rewarding experience of going on the road 10 hours away, the Shamrocks return to Yuma to play Thatcher next Friday in their home opener.
“This experience was awesome for all of us,” Stallworth said of the trip. “We’ve won three games and done well on the road, but we are ready to come home.”
**San Pasqual and Cibola did not report scores. Both teams got into the endzone for the first time this season on Friday night.