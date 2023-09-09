The only local schools playing at home on Friday night, both Gila Ridge and Yuma High faced second half struggles in their respective contests, as the Hawks (0-3) fell to Imperial 44-14, and the Crims (0-4) lost against Pusch Ridge 38-14.

Starting off with Gila Ridge, the Hawks battled against the Tigers in the first half, responding to a 20-0 deficit with a touchdown in the final moments of the second quarter. Senior reciever Jacob Arcides made an incredible catch for a gain of around 30 yards, snatching the ball out of the hands of the Imperial cornerback in mid-air as he fell to the ground. Senior running back Rishon Keele finished the job with a two-yard punch-in for the score.

