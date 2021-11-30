No Jamison Kay and CJ Wiggins for the Gila Ridge boys basketball team? No problem
The Hawks had zero issues dismantling a young Yuma High team in an 83-57 beating.
With 34 all-time meetings between the two programs, this is the first time either team has scored more than 80 points.
“We executed our game plan pretty well early,” said Gila Ridge head coach Joe Daily. “We went to the rack. I didn’t know (that stat), so that’s a pretty cool accomplishment … Offensively, we will take that tonight. That’s a good boost to our confidence.”
Daily is having to replace two of his greatest players to suit up in Hawks history, and seniors Jordan Stevens and Peyton Smith are helping fill that void. They exploded for a combined 45 points in the victory.
Stevens collected a team-high 24 points and 10 rebounds on 11-of-18 shooting. With Yuma High’s big man Connor Franklin sidelined, Stevens had his way in the low post.
“We exploited Yuma High not having some of their bigs,” admitted Daily. “We did a great job going to the rack.”
Smith in the past has been the Hawks’ sixth-man off the bench, but with no Kay or Wiggins, the senior operated the starting point guard duties Monday night. And he didn’t disappoint. Smith unleashed his athleticism and shooting abilities to tally 21 points, six rebounds and four assists. He shot 8-of-16 from the floor in the 26-point victory.
“He’s always been a gamer,” said Daily. “The last few years…he’s been such a good team player. He’s taken a backseat from the scoring route, but really improved his ball handling and stuff. This year he’s really going to blossom. Tonight was good for his confidence (moving forward).”
The Hawks shot 56% in the first half and used a 28-7 second quarter run to blow the game open. Angel Mendoza collected eight points, five steals, four assists and four rebounds in the win.
But there is one area of concern for Daily. His Hawks shot an abysmal 12-of-25 from the charity stripe.
“That’s a very big red flag for us right now,” said Daily. “We have to put a better emphasis on practicing those. Besides Peyton and Jordan, we do have a lack of experience and that’s something we have to gain. Including at the free-throw line.”
Yuma High has now lost 26 of the last 27 meetings against Gila Ridge, including nine straight. The Criminals kept the game close early thanks to Isaac Lopez’s lethal perimeter shooting, but the lack of scoring from players around him hindered their success throughout the contest.
Lopez tallied a career-high 30 points and knocked down six of his 10 attempts from beyond the arc.
“He’s a very good shooter,” said Yuma High head coach Curt Weber. “He works hard on his craft. I’m happy for him … He had a nice night.”
Lopez connected on 11-of-19 shots (58%). But the rest of the Criminals’ team combined for 10-of-15 shooting in the loss.
“We had a lot of looks early,” said Weber. “We were one more pass away … We could have utilized that a little bit more tonight. The extra pass is going to get us more open. We had some nice passes (as the game progressed) and had some easy shots.”
TaMaree Patterson was the other lone Criminals player in double-figures. He had 10 points off the bench en route to the Criminals’ fourth straight season opening loss.
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.