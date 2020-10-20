Cibola entered Tuesday’s volleyball match against Gila Ridge undefeated and on a four-game winning streak over the Hawks.
That quickly changed after the Hawks (5-1) upended the Raiders (4-1) in five sets by the scores of 25-23, 25-22, 18-25, 24-26 and 15-11.
“This win is a huge deal because Cibola has an amazing volleyball program.” Gila Ridge coach Kayla Semler said. “This year I knew that my girls had it in them.”
A week ago, the Raiders swept the Hawks in three sets. However, after implementing more of an aggressive attack around the net, Gila Ridge was much more sound offensively and defensively.
“Tonight, you could really tell having blocks and our defensive coverage set the tone,” Semler said. “Specifically in the first two sets we had.”
Offensively, Molly Sims (8 kills) and Athena Hice (7 kills) led the way for the Hawks while Brinley Hill contributed with 12 assists. Jenoah Armijo added four aces.
“This is a huge confidence boost,” Semler said. “We came out struggling early in the year, but we’ve been working hard and tonight’s win definitely gives us the confidence to know that we are capable of great things”
For the Raiders, they struggled offensively around the net and getting balls past the Hawks’ defense in the opening sets.
After dropping one set in the previous four games, Cibola found themselves in a quick 2-0 hole.
Heidi White led the Raiders with 21 kills and four aces while outside hitter Delanie Ott had 17 kills and four acces. Madison Mathews contributed with 12 kills and 17 digs while Rori Hoffmeyer had 13 kills and a block.
Controlling the offense was setter Myna Johnson who finished with 62 assists, six digs and three aces.
YC 3, Parker 1
Yuma Catholic’s (9-2 AIA) volleyball team won its third consecutive match on Tuesday after defeating Parker (8-2) in four sets by the scores of 25-19, 17-26, 25-16 and 25-19.
Rori Martinez led the way offensively with 17 kills and four aces. Emma Gwynn added 32 assists.
The Shamrocks have four regular season games remaining.
San Luis 3, Yuma 0
The San Luis Sidewinders earned their second victory of the season with a clean sweep over Yuma High (0-6).
It was the first 3-0 sweep of the year for San Luis.
Antelope 3, Mohave 0
The Antelope Rams earned their first victory of the season with a sweep over Mohave Accelerated on Tuesday night.