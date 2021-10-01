Gila Ridge originally was supposed to have an off-week. That was until the Hawks managed to pick up a game against 2A’s Tanque Verde – a team that has a student population of only 405 kids compared with Gila Ridge’s enrollment of nearly 2,000.
Nonetheless, the Hawks of Tanque Verde, who checked in at No. 16 in the initial 2A rankings this week, dominated Gila Ridge 48-21.
The game was tied 14-14 at the break, but Tanque Verde wore down a Gila Ridge team that dressed just 28 players.
“Honestly, we were tired,” head coach Jessica Slaughter said. “We had kids going both ways the majority of the game. We had injuries in some key positions and kids had to step up and play positions not normally asked of them and they got gassed.”
Gila Ridge sophomore Leo Valencia made his second straight start at quarterback for the Hawks and despite throwing a few interceptions, Slaughter noticed the improvement.
“It was better than the first go-around,” she said. “He was able to look at the short game a little bit more. There were times where he got ahead of himself and tried going deep, but (he) was aware of his mistakes. Much better this go-around.”
The loss puts the Hawks at 0-4 for the first time since 2013. Gila Ridge travels to face a much improved Yuma High team next Friday night.
