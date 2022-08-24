Gila Ridge High School’s varsity volleyball team is redefining the term “inexperienced.”
The 2022 team does not include a single varsity player from a year ago and the inexperience showed in Wednesday night’s season opener against Holtville.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Gila Ridge High School’s varsity volleyball team is redefining the term “inexperienced.”
The 2022 team does not include a single varsity player from a year ago and the inexperience showed in Wednesday night’s season opener against Holtville.
The visiting Vikings handed the Hawks a 25-7, 25-12, 25-10 straight set setback in the Gila Ridge gym.
“Holtville was a very good team,” said first-year Gila Ridge Coach Tracey Lee-North. “They played great defense and were picking up every ball.”
The Hawks were led by juniors Bella DeCorse and Jayce Ducharme, said Lee-North.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.