The performance concluded and the 18 Gila Ridge football seniors locked arms and proceeded to walk the length of their home field one last time in the blue and black.
On a night celebrating the seniors’ final farewell at home, Gila Ridge (5-0) defeated Yuma High (1-4) 33-0 on Friday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
“It’s definitely sad,” Gila Ridge senior quarterback CJ Wiggins said after his last home start. “Because I have so many memories on this field with so many good players and having this last moment, it’s like ‘I’m really here’”.
Gila Ridge was sluggish out of the gates – producing just six total points in the opening quarter – but once again, the connection between Wiggins and his favorite weapon Jaheim Wilson-Jones sparked an offensive onslaught to end the first half.
Wiggins found Wilson-Jones early in the second quarter on a hitch route. From there, Wilson-Jones showcased his elusiveness by shedding Yuma High defenders tackles before racing 90-yards to the endzone.
“He makes something out of nothing,” Wiggins said about Wilson-Jones. “I don’t know how he does it, but it’s special for sure.”
When asked if Wilson-Jones is one of the more talented players Wiggins has teamed with, the answer was simple.
“For sure. He’s one of the more athletic kids I’ve played with.”
Later in the quarter, Wilson-Jones took a simple five-yard out route 43-yards to the house. The shifty receiver made one defender miss and waltzed into the endzone.
At any time, Wilson-Jones can find the endzone and after being with him for just a few months, Gila Ridge coach John Ellegood is not surprised by his senior wide receiver’s performance.
“Everytime he touches the ball, I kind of anticipate six,” Ellegood said. “And I think his stats show it...That’s what (Jaheim) can do. He’s a next-level athlete.”
Wiggins’ final home game ended with him completing 7-of-13 passes for 248 yards and three scores. Wilson-Jones touched the ball only three times, but piled up 175 yards and two touchdowns.
Jacob Acedo also pitched in with 60 receiving yards and a touchdown. Running back Alfonzo Brown also had a touchdown in the win.
It wasn’t entirely pretty for the Hawks. Outside of the 24-point second quarter, Gila Ridge was limited to nine total points in the other three periods.
Penalties and miscues offensively hurt the Hawks on Friday night.
“We came out not ready,” Ellegood said. “We had too many mental mistakes. We had a touchdown called back and too much of that in the first quarter. We figured it out in the second quarter. Overall, a win is a win and I’m super proud of them, but we have some things to fix.”
The intensity will be high next week at practice as Gila Ridge travels to Cibola for the Yuma Union High School District title. The Hawks haven’t claimed YUHSD bragging rights since 2014 – the only year Cibola hasn’t held the title since 2009.
In the first meeting this year, the Hawks beat the Raiders 41-6, but Ellegood knows there needs to be a sense of urgency from his players.
“It’s going to be a while and it means a lot to our guys,” Ellegood said. “We have to get better...We have to look at the film and get better for Cibola. Cibola’s going to be good and they want us back from the first game and they’re going to be gunning for us.”
Wilson-Jones knows the offense needs to do a better job of starting the game if the Hawks want to win the district title.
“It’s going to be so important because they’re number two in the district. We have to come out strong and fast.”