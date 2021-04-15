For the fifth time in the last six seasons, excluding 2020, the Gila Ridge girls tennis team claimed the Yuma Union High School District title after beating Kofa 8-1 Thursday.
The Hawks are now 8-0 against local competition.
Lilly Moreland, Ruby Barragan, Emma Christensen, Brooke Robbins and Kaidyn Lechner earned the singles match victories for Gila Ridge.
Amanda Kochis (6-2,6-4) was the lone King to scrap out a win in singles play.
Moreland/Faith Kist, Robbins/Barragan and Christensen/Alyssa Alvarez were the doubles team winners for the Hawks.
YC 9, Antelope 0
The Shamrocks (3-6 AIA) extended their winning streak to two after sweeping the Rams 9-0 Thursday.
However, only three total matches were played.
YC’s Victoria Diaz (6-1,6-0) and Payton Pikula (6-0,6-1) tallied the two singles match victories for the Shamrocks.
The duo of Kayle Heidemann and Amy Chung won the lone doubles match for YC.
Sandra Day 7, Cibola 2
The Raiders’ losing streak is now up to six.
After being swept in singles play, the doubles teams of Savannah Estevez/Zarrin Askari and Sophia Garcia/Adlemi Duarte won their matches against the Eagles.
Prep boys tennis
YC 4, Antelope 2
Andon Keepeler, Easton Sheppeard and David McLaughlin won their singles matches for the Shamrocks Thursday.
Mario Flores was the only Ram to win a singles match, while Jaiden Jupiter/Mario Flores earned the lone Rams doubles victory.
Shppeard/McLaughlin won their doubles match for YC.
The Shamrocks (2-6) have won two matches in a row.
Kofa 5, Gila Ridge 4
Make that five straight victories for the Kings. With Thursday’s win over the Hawks, the Kings were a perfect 5-0 against section opponents and earned their first YUHSD title since 2007.
Kofa’s Leonard Caudillo, Diego Juarez and Angel Negrete won the team’s singles matches, while the duos of Juarez/Pablo Castro Jr. and Negrete/Caudillo captured victories in the doubles matches.
Elend Hudson, Isaiah Harrington and Jacob Takesuye won their singles matches for Gila Ridge, while Harrington/Takesuye teamed up to win Gila Ridge’s only doubles match.
Prep golf
Yuma Catholic (167), beat BASIS Phoenix (169) and Glendale Prep (178) on Thursday at Sun City Country Club.
Addison Lutes (40) and Brennan Reese (40) were the low-rounds for the Shamrocks. Luke Stallworth rallied his final seven holes to shoot 42, while Austin Estes fired a 43.
Prep softball
Kofa 4, San Luis 1
Ahjaida Solomon earned the win in the circle and struck out 11 while doing so. Kayla Porchis had a triple and all four RBIs.