David finally got the best of Goliath Tuesday afternoon at Yuma Golf & Country Club.
David, as in Gila Ridge High School freshman golfer Trent Karvoski, parred the final hole to take medalist honors by one stroke over Goliath, as in Hawks senior John McMahen. The two have been duking it out at the top of the leaderboard all season long.
Karvoski’s 40 and McMahen’s 41, coupled with the Hawks sweeping the top five individual places, powered Gila Ridge to a 171-208 over Kofa High School in a two-way varsity boys golf match.
“All five guys were separated by only seven strokes while my number six (Nate Golding) shot a 44,” said Gila Ridge Coach James Kuzniak.
“The guys are really getting comfortable off the tee and putting themselves in a great position to get on the green in regulation. Next week we get our first look at the newly remodeled front nine of Mesa Del Sol. They went through a huge remodel and the guys are really excited to get out there and see how the new upgraded course plays.”
Following Karvoski and McMahen into the clubhouse were the Hawks’ Jack Sternitzke (44), Keaton Young (46) and Ryder Schultz (47).
For Kofa, Edgar Rodriguez led the Kings with a 48. He was followed by Joshua Buelna (51), Jose Ramirez (52), Eddie Smith (57) and Carlos Manjarres (60).
Kofa girls squeeze past Gila Ridge
Gila Ridge High School’s Emma Martinez took medalist honors but it wasn’t enough as Kofa High School’s girls golf team put together a solid performance from second on down to edge out the Kings 220-223 Tuesday afternoon at Yuma Golf & Country Club.
Elena Nunez sparked the Gila Ridge victory with a team-best 50. She was followed by Katelyn Pisaeno (53), tied for third; Charlize Anaya (56) and Mikaela Garcia (61).
The Kings’ Martinez fished with a day’s best 45. She was followed by Alba Kindelan (53), tied for third; and Ellie Palmer and Hailey Mendivil, both with 58s.
Shamrocks roll on the road
KINGMAN – Yuma Catholic High School went out on the road Tuesday and came home with a straight-set, 25-9, 25-8, 25-10 win over Kingman here in a 3A West matchup.
Athena Hice led the Shamrocks (12-10, 2-3) with nine kills, Payton McLeod had four kills and nine aces and Zoey Norred had six kids and five aces.
BAGDAD – Antelope High School lost a 3-1, 1-A West Region decision to host Bagdad here Tuesday night.
No other details were reported.
San Pasqual falls at Anthem Prep
ANTHEM – San Pasqual Valley High School put up a fight but lost to host Anthem Prep High School, 11-25, 25-18, 14-25, 19-25, here Tuesday night.
No other details were reported.
Raiders win second straight
Cibola High School took a straight-set win over San Luis High School Tuesday night inside Raider Gym.
It was the Raiders’ second straight win after getting their first win of the season last week.
No other details were reported.
Tigers too much for Hawks
IMPERIAL, Calif. – Gila Ridge High School, 4-14, was no match for host Imperial here Tuesday night, dropping a straight-set 25-15, 25-16, 25-9 decision to the 19-6 Tigers.
No other details were reported.
Criminals fall at Paradise Honors
SURPRISE – Yuma High School dropped a straight-set loss to Paradise Honors here Tuesday night.
No other details were reported.