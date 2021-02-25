Gila Ridge head coach Joe Daily celebrated his 35th birthday Thursday.
While some of his students handed him gag gifts at school, senior point guard CJ Wiggins decided to provide his coach with a different present.
Daily’s prize for turning 35 was Wiggins scoring a season-high 30 points while leading Gila Ridge (13-2 AIA) to a 70-51 victory over Cibola. The win clinched the Hawks’ first three-game winning streak in school history over their in-town rivals as the team swept the Raiders for the first time since 2016-2017.
“It’s awesome,” Daily said. “This is a great group of kids...It’s just a lot of fun and it’s a sweet victory. Anytime you can beat your rivals like that...it helps make you sleep at night.”
The fun didn’t begin until the third quarter for Gila Ridge as Cibola (7-5) led 32-29 at the break.
Then Wiggins woke up.
The multi-sport athlete seemingly couldn’t miss from the floor. Whether Wiggins was knocking shots down via the step-back, turnaround or fadeaway, he had everything falling Thursday night.
“Everything I was putting up was going in,” Wiggins said. “I was just like ‘I’m going to keep shooting.’ It just felt like I was playing 2K and had the takeover (effect) and I can just put it up and get the green release.”
Wiggins netted 21 of his 30 in the second half to go along with his 13 rebounds.
With the game tied at 41 apiece, Wiggins & co. took over. The Hawks used a 24-0 run to separate themselves from the Raiders Thursday night.
“That was impressive,” Daily said. “I haven’t seen a guy like that where he was just flat out on fire for the entire second half. It’s just impressive..Even some of the shots like the step back jumpers, I try telling him we want better looks, but once he was in the groove, we told him to go for it.”
“Give Wiggins and (Jamison) Kay credit for attacking the basket,” Cibola head coach Ron Bratton added. “Every big shot they had, they hit and every wide open shot we had, we missed.”
However, Cibola put the pressure on Gila Ridge early with the help of Trey Banks knocking down two big triples in the first half. The Raiders’ offense was firing on all cylinders as they attacked the basket and got to the free throw line.
Jared Arias, who scored 12 points, was a big part of the Raiders’ first half success.
“He’s just a phenomenal kid,” Bratton said. “He takes the coaching so well. He attacked and wasn’t hesitant. He has a really bright future.”
Eric Ramirez finished with a team-high 16 points and seven rebounds.
But just like the game 11 days ago where the game was tied at half time, Gila Ridge was able to make the second-half adjustments and prevail.
“We were playing Cibola’s tempo,” Daily said of the first half. “They did a good job somewhat slowing us down...I felt like we needed to change it up a bit and went with a smaller lineup in the second half. The big adjustment was we went small and we wanted to attack their guards.”
With Jaheim Wilson-Jones earning his third start of the year at shooting guard, he brought the intensity on defense for the Hawks as he ripped away three steals in the win.
As one of the best athletes in town, Daily realizes he can’t leave someone like Wilson-Jones on the bench for long.
Wilson-Jones’ efforts on the defensive end of the floor allowed Gila Ridge to set the tempo and get out running. Senior guard Jamison Kay, Jordan Stevens and Anane Wilson were able to get in transition and attack the basketball.
Kay finished with 17 points while Stevens tallied nine and Wilson notched eight.
The combination of unselfish play and attacking the basketball will be the key for Gila Ridge come playoff time. The Hawks travel to No. 3 Ironwood Friday as the final four regular season games have the playoff feel.
“All four (remaining games) are playoff-caliber games,” Daily said. “We need to have the right mindset. We can’t go in here thinking we need to just win one of four. We need to go in there to win all four games and win the region title and just take it one game at a time. We’re a bunch of Yuma kids, but they can play.”
While Gila Ridge gears up for the postseason, Cibola’s looking to end its season on a positive note. With just two seniors on the roster, plenty of talent returns next year for the Raiders.
Bratton says finishing the final three games on a winning streak can go a long way in the offseason.
“With sophomores and juniors, you’re going to have a rollercoaster ride and I’m going to hang on for the ride and go along with them,” Bratton said. “It’s important the last three games to gain momentum going into the spring and summer. Cibola could be a really good basketball team the next two years.”
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.