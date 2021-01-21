The Gila Ridge boys basketball team moves to 2-0 on the year after a 73-47 victory over Yuma High.
Jamison Kay had 15 points and 6 assists. CJ Wiggins added 14 and 5 while Jordan Stevens had 8pts and 15 boards.
Nathan Villalobos led the Criminals in scoring with a game-high 17
The Criminals’ opening game Tuesday was canceled due to Dysart backing out because of COVID.
Despite the cancellation and no scrimmages so far this year, Yuma High head coach Curt Weber was pleased with his team and was impressed by the Criminals’ rebounding ability.
Girls basketball
Gila Ridge 37, Yuma High 29
The Lindsay Martin-era is off to a good start for the Gila Ridge Hawks as they improve to 2-0 in the early season.
Katie Watley and Felicity DeCorse led the Hawks with 8 points apiece in the victory.
Boys wrestling
YC 58, River Valley 12
The Shamrocks’ wrestling season started on the right note.
Pins in Thursday’s match for YC were Josh Rodriguez(113), Easton Jones (132) , Jose Macias (145), Tevon Mellor (152), Vincent Saucedo (160), Trenton Blomquist (170), Lorenzo Duran (182) Jacob Bernal (195), Max McVicke (285) and Seth Stoner (220).