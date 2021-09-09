Gila Ridge’s football team, despite a new head coach, new quarterback and a ferocious region schedule is eyeing a strong 2021 football season.
“We like challenges,” Gila Ridge senior two-way player Johnathan Noriega said. “That’s what we like. We’re here to be dogs.”
First-year head coach Jessica Slaughter steps into a new role that mounts pressure with her becoming the first woman head football coach in Yuma history, and just the second ever in Arizona. However, her attention remains focused on putting her kids in the best situation to pull off a win Thursday at Glendale.
“I’m not really concerned about being a female coach,” she said. “I’m just a coach and at the end of the day I’m here for the kids. I’ll be more nervous for them than anything...I’m excited for them to finally start their season. It’s not about me, it’s about the kids.”
Slaughter has been around the program for several years and handled defensive line duties a season ago for the Hawks. For senior defensive lineman Garrett Warren, the change in responsibilities for his new head coach has been an easy transition.
“It’s actually pretty nice (she still has her control on the d-line) because I’ve known her the four years I’ve played here. She’s done great work teaching us.”
The Hawks are also facing the challenge of being off the field for two weeks due to a presumed positive case within the program. The team was unable to coordinate official practices and had to miss their week one game against Kofa. But as the team regrouped on the practice field for the first time Tuesday, they’re looking forward to Thursday’s showdown against Glendale and hitting opponents other than their own teammate.
“It’s fabulous,” Warren said. “I don’t like hurting my team.”
“They’re excited,” Slaughter added on the season opener.
And the Hawks will be trotting out first-year starting quarterback Brock Rogers. The senior is a veteran within the program, but will command the starting duties for the first time in his career. Safe to say, he’s ready to unleash his abilities Thursday night.
“It’s high,” he said regarding his confidence level. “It’s high.”
Despite being away from the field for two weeks, Rogers has been scheduling sessions with his wide receivers.
“We were working,” he said. “I was throwing the ball around with a couple teammates. We’ve been working and have a game plan to follow. We’re ready for Glendale.”
The confidence oozes from Rogers and his potential star wideout Noriega sees the progressions his new signal-caller has made throughout the offseason as Rogers replaces two-time Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club All-Region quarterback CJ Wiggins.
“He has potential,” Noriega said. “We’ve been working (throughout the summer). We’ve been building a strong connection, so expect to see it every week.”
And defensively, the Hawks’ unit has some big shoes to fill after the departure of Jaheim Wilson-Jones, the 2020 Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club’s Defensive Player of the Year. Despite his absence this year, Noriega believes in the abilities of his teammates fulfilling Wilson-Jones’ role.
“It’s next man up,” he said. “We’ve got (Tyler) Faber, (Frankie) Dominquez and everyone else. It’s next man up. That’s all it is.”