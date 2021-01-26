Gila Ridge continued their hot start to the season after beating Sunrise Mountain 64-50 on Tuesday night at home.
“That was probably one of the best games we’ve played to date,” Gila Ridge head coach Joe Daily said.
The Hawks improved to 4-0 on the season and were led by Jamison Kay’s 20 points and six rebounds. CJ Wiggins contributed with 16 points while Jordan Stevens added 12 points and five rebounds.
“We were really patient offensively,” Daily said. “We waited for a good shot and attacked the basket.”
Daily added the Hawks needed an efficient game like the one on Tuesday as his team travels to Ironwood Friday night. Ironwood is the defending 5A state champions.
Estrella Foothills 72,
Yuma High 32
The Criminals drop to 0-3 after facing one of the tougher opponents in Arizona Tuesday night.
“It was a good game,” head coach Curt Weber said. “We did what we needed to do and we had our moments.”
Nathan Villalobos led the Criminals with 13 points while Alex Mosqueda finished with 10.
Cibola 83, San Luis 18
Four Cibola Raiders scored in double-figures and they were led by Eric Ramirez’ 16 points and six rebounds. Anthony Almarez, Trey Banks and Emmanuel Ortiz each added 10 points.
The victory Tuesday was the first of the year for the Raiders after they bounced back from their season opening loss.
“It was good,” Cibola head coach Ron Bratton said. “We’re very inexperienced. We only have one returning starting, every game we can get on the floor is good for us.”
YC 80, Parker 46
The Shamrocks earned a win behind Will Hunt’s 23 points. Amin Hines flirted with a triple-double after posting 10 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.”
Perry 85, Kofa 20
Fredd Carbajal led the Kings with 10 points offensively.
Girls basketball
YC 61, Parker 29
Kylie Meerchaum continued her scoring ways as she provided 26 points, six assists and nine steals in Tuesday’s win. Rori Martinez notched a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Hannah Swarthought added nine points, while Reese Sellers delivered seven points and 10 assists.
Cibola 87, San Luis 10
The Raiders dominated from start to finish and were led by Myna Johnson’s 18 points, six rebounds, four assists and five steals. Quinn Thompson delivered 16 points and six steals, Sierra Bomhower added 11 points, seven steals and three assists while Rori Hoffmeyer had 10 points, five rebounds and four blocks.
Girls soccer
Cibola 6, San Luis 0
Lizbeth Rubio delivered three goals and three assists in Tuesday’s win. Sydney West, Karla Jaramillio and Jada Barnett each found the net. Itzel Meza and Jennifer Moreno each added an assist.