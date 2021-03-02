It’s been a rollercoaster season for the Gila Ridge boys soccer team and the drama continued Tuesday night.
The crosstown rivals, Gila Ridge playing for potential home field advantage in the playoffs while Kofa tried playing the role of the spoiler, battled it out Tuesday and ended in a 1-1 tie.
“For us, it’s a matter of pride whether you go to state or not,” Kofa head coach Jamie Nicewander said about the position his team is in.
However, 80-minutes weren’t enough between the two teams.
Gridlocked in a 0-0 tie, the Hawks and Kings went to overtime.
For a moment it looked like the Kings could pull off the upset after Alfredo Lopez delivered a screaming kick into the back of the net to put Kofa ahead 1-0 in overtime.
But the 7th ranked Hawks fought back quickly.
Senior forward Louis Calderon answered less than two minutes later to even the game.
“This year it’s been that we’re a good team and good teams find a way to get good results,” Gila Ridge coach Alfonso Perez said. “That was our mentality and that’s been our mentality this year.”
The Kings, who were looking for their second win in their last 10 attempts, had opportunities Tuesday against the Hawks, but couldn’t find the deft touch needed to finish chances.
“We had some great chances,” Nicewander said. “We just weren’t putting anything away.”
Gila Ridge, who’s been sidelined twice this season due to COVID-19 protocols, is still trying to find its identity. Perez noted he’s only had his starting lineup for one full game this season.
While that could play as an advantage come playoff time when teams are watching film, Perez is more focused on his team’s cohesiveness on the field.
“I can’t really say it’s an advantage,” he said. “We need rhythm. I can’t tell you how we’re going to be when we get guys back into the mix.”
