It seemed a clear lid protected Gila Ridge’s basket in the opening five minutes on Tuesday night against Raymond S. Kellis at Gila Ridge in the 2021 season opener.
The Hawks, known for their high scoring offense, couldn’t buy a bucket and found themselves in an early hole. However, after the intermission, Gila Ridge’s three-point halftime lead turned into a 74-55 victory over the Cougars.
“We just started hitting shots,” Hawks head coach Joe Daily said. “Our stingy defense helped provide the spark.”
Gila Ridge saw plenty of good looks in the first half – an opening 16 minute frame where the Hawks tallied just 22 points – but once Amon Cox drilled the team’s first triple, they all began to fall.
“His three got everyone else going,” Daily said. “We had some good opportunities in the first half, they just weren’t going in.”
Gila Ridge was 1-of-14 from beyond the arc in the first half.
The Hawks are long and athletic and used their lengthy frames to generate fast break opportunities and easy shots in the third quarter. Led by senior guard CJ Wiggins’ team-high 18 points, the Hawks scored 29 points in the third quarter and blew the game wide open.
“It’s big,” Daily said about winning the first game of the season. “It’s a big boost for the confidence in our team. Our region is tough...That is a good win.”
Senior guard Jamison Kay draws much of the attention when on offense. The now 6-foot-6 athlete can score in all phases of the game and despite a poor shooting night from the field Tuesday, Kay contributed in a variety of fashions.
He dished out seven assists and snagged six rebounds to go along with his 10 points. It was his court vision that allowed Wiggins to carry the offensive load.
“Jamison understands everyone is zeroed in on him,” Daily said. “He’s our floor general. He can make all the passes...If we (run our offense) right, Wiggins is our best scorer.”
The Cougars weren’t going down without a fight. Led by 6-foot-6 freshman forward Jai Anthoni Bearden, Raymon S. Ellis gave Gila Ridge fits for parts of the night.
Bearden, appearing in his first high school action, dazzled. He tallied a double-double to go along with his 25 points. The wing player scored from outside the arc, can create his own shot off the dribble and showed his ability to attack the rack.
“(Bearden) is fluid,” Daily said. When he catches on the wing, we had a hard time staying in front of him. He finished from both sides of the rim. He will be trouble for us over the next three and a half years in this region.”
Sixth-man Peyton Smith also excelled in his time on the floor. Smith checked in initially with the Hawks trailing 6-0.
He quickly provided a much needed swing of momentum as Gila Ridge put together an impressive 8-2 run to pull within one.
“(Smith) can easily be a starter,” Daily said. “He’s one of those guys that can bring an immediate spark off the bench for us.”
Jordan Stevens, the team’s center last year who’s now playing shooting guard, showed his ability to adapt to a new position.
Stevens finished the evening with 10 points and seven rebounds.
Gila Ridge looks to continue their winning ways as they travel to Yuma High on Thursday.