After three games each, Gila Ridge and Cibola are still seeking wins early in the season after both taking three consecutive losses to begin the year.

On Wednesday, both teams fell in three sets to Phoenix-area schools, as Gila Ridge lost 3-0 (25-10, 25-17, 25-14) to Glendale Sunnyslope, and Cibola 3-0 (25-9, 25-4, 25-17) to Mesa.

