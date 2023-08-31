After three games each, Gila Ridge and Cibola are still seeking wins early in the season after both taking three consecutive losses to begin the year.
On Wednesday, both teams fell in three sets to Phoenix-area schools, as Gila Ridge lost 3-0 (25-10, 25-17, 25-14) to Glendale Sunnyslope, and Cibola 3-0 (25-9, 25-4, 25-17) to Mesa.
The Hawks put up a solid fight against the Vikings, particularly in the second set in which they traded the lead several times. The Raiders fought valiantly in the third and final set of their own match, but were unable to make anything stick as they fell at home.
The beginning of the season can be grueling, particularly for the two schools who compete in a three-school region with only each other and San Luis for company. This leaves just four region matches in total, putting the uttermost importance on logging as many wins as possible against schools in the non-region play portion of the schedule.
Another area to address with any team is growing pains and learning how to play with each other.
Gila Ridge returned all of their starters and major statistical contributors, five juniors, now seniors, specifically from its 6-17 season last year and are working hard to get back up to speed.
“Our girls have made great strides in their skill level over the summer,” Gila Ridge head coach Merilee Wandling said. “We just have to work on staying united and piece together all of those skills. As soon as we come together as a team and fix simple errors, I’m positive we will see more success.”
This is not the case for the Raiders, who lost six seniors to graduation and went 9-8 last season. In particular, the Raiders lost key pieces in Rori Hoffmeyer, who led the team in kills and block, as well as Illianna Cordova, who led the team in digs. Another key loss was Mischa Mathews, who was an All-Region Volleyball Team selection.
For the current team, it’s all about getting their confidence back up and re-establishing the belief that they can get things done with the players they have at the moment.
“It’s difficult sometimes because they don’t believe that they can fill those shoes, so they stress about doing that instead of harvesting their own self-confidence,” Cibola head coach Myliah Ramirez said. “We’re working to get their confidence up so they know they can do their job instead of second-guessing themselves.”
“Once they start believing in themselves, they get out of the mentality that they have to be a comparison to anybody else, even to each other.”
Gila Ridge plays again tomorrow at Camelback. Cibola plays again next Tuesday at Queen Creek.
Both cross country meets on Wednesday – Yuma and Kofa at San Luis, and Cibola, Gila Ridge and Somerton at West Wetlands Park – were called off due to heat. The Kofa meet was potentially going to run at a later time, but fear of losing daylight confirmed the postponement. Both meets have been rescheduled for a later date that remains unknown.